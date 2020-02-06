Huawei's flagship is the first commercially available 5G phone in the Philippines

Advertisement

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G is now available through Globe

Published on February 6, 2020 at 8:19 pm

MANILA, Philippines – The Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G is the first commercially available phone in the Philippines to support next generation 5G mobile technology.

The phone will be available on Globe Postpaid packages starting Saturday, February 8, but is currently only available to existing customers and customers with new customer contracts.

ThePLATINUM 4999 – P4,999 monthly; no payment

PLAN 2499 – P2.499 monthly; P16,800 payout

The Mate 30 Pro 5G comes from the Huawei Mate 30 series, originally launched in September. It has been praised for its various innovations, powerful cameras, and performance, but has been held back by lack of access to the Google Playstore due to ongoing trade problems with the United States.

It comes with the Huawei Kirin 990 5G chipset, a quad camera setup, and the line’s distinctive ultra-curved display.

The phone and related plans were unveiled by Globe at a launch event on Thursday, February 6th.

It started after Smart announced that there were exhibition games for mobile games with 5G technology, in which three 5G phone models were presented: the Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G, the OPPO Reno 5G and the ZTE Axon 5G. – Rappler.com