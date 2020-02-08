Huawei P20 Pro receives partially announced EMUI 10 update data

Advertisement

The Huawei P20 Pro smartphone will replace the EMUI 10 in India this month. It will take a while for the exchange, which is likely to satisfy customers every week, to be successful in Europe.

Huawei launched its Android 10-based EMUI 10 in India as a replacement for Y9 Prime two days in the past. Now, the company has announced that its subsequent smartphone, which has a stable software program, is the last 12-month flagship of Huawei P20 Pro.

According to the company’s Twitter claim, the EMUI 10 steady model will be available in India for the Huawei P20 Pro smartphone this month. Although Huawei doesn’t provide accurate data, customers are expected to meet the brand new model in mid-January. For this reason, customers with the flagship smartphone mentioned above can receive software program updates from this week or a week thereafter.

Advertisement

European customers wait until March:

Smartphone customers in India will be running Android 10-based software programs earlier this month, but European customers appear to be a little longer. A press release from the German Huawei expansion says that EMUI 10 will be available to gadget customers in March. It is also estimated that it will take approximately another month for all of the appropriate items for the system to return together.

UMUI 10 brings many inventions and visible modifications to the corresponding smartphones. The brand new feature “dark mode” covers many functions in the entire system. In addition, the company’s improvements include a magazine-style interface with animations.

The brand new replacement will give Huawei P20 Pro customers new experiences. Given that the Huawei P20 Pro is undoubtedly one of the most profitable devices in the company, we will simply say that it deserves one of the best resources it may get.