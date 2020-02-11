HS2 will damage forests without helping the climate crisis

Advertisement

The launch of the new high-speed train link means the destruction of wildlife and forests – and will not help tackle climate change, campaigners have warned.

Environmental groups called for a redesign of the HS2 project, which they say cuts through old forests and other wild places and affects rare wildlife, from barn owls to butterflies.

They warned that the climate crisis could not be tackled by damaging nature and insisted on a focus on local public transport to reduce CO2 emissions from travel rather than the large-scale rail infrastructure project.

Glyn Davis Wood in Warwickshire, more than half of which is lost to the development of HS2, says the Woodland Trust (Philip Formby / Woodland Trust / PA)

Adam Cormack, head of the Woodland Trust campaign, said the plan would “shoot a poisoned arrow through the heart of our ancient forests and their animals”.

“Future generations will not forget the neglect of the environmental costs of HS2, especially at a time when recognition of the need to protect the environment in the light of the climate and nature emergency has never been forgotten,” he said .

“The government is rough on its own environmental ambitions and ignores lessons from the past, allowing the destruction of primeval forests and other important habitats on this scale.”

Price too high

Nikki Williams of The Wildlife Trusts said that nature pays too high a price for HS2.

“Today’s announcement means it’s more important than ever to redesign the entire project – before HS2 creates a scar that can never heal.

“It is vital that HS2 does not destroy or destroy irreplaceable pastures, ancient forests and internationally important wetlands where many wild animals live, from barn owls to butterflies.

“Green and sustainable transport is vital, but the climate emergency will not be resolved by making the nature crisis worse.”

Friends of the Earth campaign leader, Jamie Peters, said: “HS2 is a costly and harmful mistake that threatens wildlife, destroys old forests and does nothing to reduce climate pollution.

“Anyone who has recently tried to use public transportation can tell you why building HS2 is completely the wrong decision.

“The estimated £ 100 billion earmarked for this project could be better spent on repairing the expired commuter network and financing other initiatives to get people out of their cars.”

He said that the government’s £ 5 billion for bus and bicycle infrastructure is a “nod in the right direction”, but far below what is needed to build a low-carbon transport network to cope with the climate crisis.

Rookery in Staffordshire is one of the forests that will be affected by the construction of HS2 (Phil Formby / Woodland Trust / PA)

Irreplaceable animals in the wild

John Sauven, executive director of Greenpeace UK, said: “We are all in favor of a transport revolution that reduces pollution and carbon emissions, but bull boxes through irreplaceable nature and wildlife areas are not the way to tackle it.”

He said that Boris Johnson’s decision to give HS2 the green light would make the prime minister “the biggest destroyer of old forests in the UK this century”, with over 100 old forests to be destroyed or damaged, along with 33 locations with special scientific interests and hundreds of local nature reserves.

“Giving the green light to such a costly and harmful project is a missed opportunity.

“The prime minister should have set up a first-class regional train and bus service that would run through the north for years instead of decades and without flooding,” he said.

