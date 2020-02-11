Advertisement

Boris Johnson’s cabinet has granted approval for the entire HS2 high-speed line. Work is expected to begin within a few weeks.

Johnson announced his decision in the House of Commons and said the government believed that despite rising costs that could exceed £ 100 billion, this should continue.

He committed to both the London to Birmingham route and the next phase from Birmingham to Leeds and Manchester, saying he would integrate the project into a Leeds to Manchester route known as the Northern Powerhouse Rail.

However, he criticized the project management and said that the company behind the project, HS2 Ltd, had “not made the task easier” and the costs had “exploded”.

Johnson said he would commission a minister to oversee HS2 as a full-time position to avoid “further failures”.

“The cabinet gave the high-speed line the green signal. We’ll do that, ”he said, hoping that the first trains would run by the end of the decade.

The growing price of the high-speed line prompted Johnson to request a review of the scheme last summer. Douglas Oakervee’s assessment is due to be released on Tuesday.

The decision to move on will be controversial with many members of the Backbench Tory, whose constituencies are affected by the railroad line that runs through them.

However, pressure has been put on the government not to leave HS2 by a number of regional politicians, including the Mayor of West Midlands, Andy Street.

This happened after the government unveiled a number of other regional transport policies, possibly in an attempt to avert the expected criticism of the funds that will ultimately be spent on HS2.

More details coming soon …