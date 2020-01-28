Advertisement

Hrithik Roshan is not only the most beautiful man in Bollywood, but also one of the most inspiring. His interviews, pictures and quotes are always full of positivity and joy, no matter how much turmoil the actor goes through.

And one such example was his last Instagram post, which was both thoughtful and beautiful. In the picture he shared, the actor was lost in his own thoughts and shared a beautiful picture of himself in his own words. He wrote a long caption that inspires us all to keep hope alive.

Have a look here:

Hope is what has made him relevant in Bollywood for two decades. When his career collapsed and his professional decisions failed, it was hope that got him back on the podium. And now he’s big and proud with two successive hits – Super 30 and War. Fans and friends have no idea what his next film would be, Krrish 4 or something else.

What you do know, however, is that even if he falls in the future, he will rise and rise like a phoenix, all out of hope!

