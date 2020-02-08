How to watch the 2020 Oscars online

Advertisement

The end of the award season is near. On Sunday, February 9th, the Oscars will mark the finish line for actors, directors and film professionals who have been fighting for gold for months. The Academy Awards are the reason why you invested almost four hours watching the Irish (even if it took a few tries). It’s the night when parasites could make history in a number of categories. And it is guaranteed to be the setting for several memorable moments in pop culture.

Despite blatant nomination snubs (justice for J. Lo and Adam Sandler!) And an almost pure white group of actor nominees, there is reason to hope for the Oscars. Parasite could be the first foreign language film to win the title “Best Film”. The Obamas are likely to win Oscars for the production of the Netflix documentary American Factory. And Brad Pitt is likely to feel uncomfortable with his unpredictable acceptance speech.

With the four most nominated films – Joker (11), The Irishman (10), 1917 (10) and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (10) – which all focus on White Male Rage ™, there are a number of Unlikely to win. Come for the chance of someone defeating Renée Zellweger, Joaquin Phoenix, Laura Dern and Brad Pitt in the acting categories and stay tuned for the musical performances by the new Grammy winner Billie Eilish.

NBC News even announced the order of the awards for this year’s show, so you can decide for yourself which categories to set up and when to replenish your popcorn and wine offerings. Below you can see how you are streaming the ceremony.

So watch the Oscars

The 92nd Academy Awards will be broadcast live at 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 9th at the Dolby Theater in LA. EST / 5:00 p.m. PST on ABC. If you have a cable login, stream Hollywood’s biggest night on the ABC website and app. (A full list of providers can be found here.) More options for streaming the show (many with free trials) can be found below:

Hulu (starts with a 7-day free trial for your Hulu + live TV plan)

fuboTV (free trial version available)

YouTube TV (free trial available)

SlingTV (free preview available)

AT&T TV Now (free trial available)

If you don’t want to commit to Hulu with a live TV subscription, the Oscars will be available on Hulu on Monday, the day after the award ceremony.

How to watch the Oscar red carpet

Before the first Oscar was awarded, most of the nominees talked about their films – and fashion – on the red carpet. ABC’s pre-reporting begins at 6:30 p.m. ET. with the Oscars Live on the Red Carpet Special. You can also stream the red carpet on Twitter from 3:30 p.m. ET. There is also reporting on pre-awards on the Academy’s official Facebook page.

E! S Live From the Red Carpet with Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic starts at 5 p.m. ET.

What you should pay attention to at the Oscars 2020

The Oscars are hostless for the second year in a row. (Last year, the show went off without a presenter after previously announced Emcee Kevin Hart resigned.) ABC Entertainment’s President Karey Burke confirmed the news to the TCAs and said, “Together with the Academy, we have decided that it will be again will not be a traditional presenter This year we repeated what worked for us last year: enormous entertainment value, large musical numbers, great comedy and star power. “

Last year’s four winners included: Olivia Colman, Rami Malek, Regina King and Mahershala Ali. Others who give the moderator podium star power are Timothée Chalamet, Gal Gadot, Steve Martin, Diane Keaton, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mindy Kaling, Zazie Beetz, Mütze Feldstein, Shia LaBeouf, Jane Fonda, Chris Rock and Tom Hanks.

As for the awarding of music for the ceremony, the songs nominated for the best original title will be performed during the broadcast. That said, Cynthia Erivo (also nominated for Best Actress), Elton John, Idina Menzel, Randy Newman and This is Us’ Chrissy Metz will take the stage. Janelle Monáe, Questlove and Eilish will also be giving special performances all night.

