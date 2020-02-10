How to watch Best Picture Winner Parasite

Advertisement

“I think a very favorable moment in history is happening now,” said parasite producer Kwak Sin Ae while receiving the Best Picture trophy at the 92nd Academy Awards. Parasite made history on Sunday evening as the first non-English language film to win the title of “Best Film” and consolidate its place in the history of pop culture. The film won four of its six Oscar nominations: Best Director for Bong Joon-ho, Best International Film and Best Original Screenplay.

But in case you don’t understand the movie or have no context for the line “Jessica, only child, Illinois, Chicago. Classmate Kim Jin-mo, he is your cousin”, there are a couple of ways to watch it freshly baked Oscar winner. Whether you prefer a leisurely thriller night or a night in the theater, here’s how to see parasites.

If you want to stream the film whose ensemble received the highest award at the Screen Actors Guild Awards last month, there are several places you should watch. The film is currently available on Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu and YouTube. Although there are currently no plans to bring the film to Netflix, it was released on DVD on January 28th.

“Once you get past the 1 inch caption limit, you’ll be introduced to so many more fantastic films,” said director Bong Joon-Ho when he won the Golden Globes Best Foreign Language Film Award. Put your subtitle skills to the test in the cinema. Even if the film hit theaters on October 5, you can still see it there. Find seasons.

Savannah Walsh

editorial Board

Savannah Walsh is an Editorial Fellow at ELLE.com.