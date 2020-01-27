How to spend 3 epic days in New Orleans

Advertisement

Do you want to go to New Orleans for the weekend? It’s a smart choice for an escape destination. Weekends in New Orleans are filled with jazz music, shopping and of course, plentiful amounts of seafood.

New Orleans is also the perfect place to get psychic reading and you can even take a cooking class. At the end of your long days, there is no end to the interesting places where you can stay to relax.

Can’t decide what to do first? Don’t worry, we can help. Read on for some ideas on how to spend your weekend in New Orleans.

1. Where to eat

New Orleans is famous for its seafood, but it’s not the only type of dish you’ll find. Here are some delicious options to try.

Willa jean

Willa Jean was inaugurated in 2015 by award-winning chef Kelly Fields. It is located in the central business district of New Orleans.

Here you will find all kinds of southern dishes such as shrimp and oatmeal, banana bread and chocolate chip cookies.

Bevi Seafood Co.

Again, New Orleans is famous for its seafood. Bevi Seafood Co. is where you can get the best. This restaurant uses only fresh fish in all dishes.

There is a wide range of crayfish and oyster dishes as well as a Po-Boy menu. If you head out for breakfast, they offer a meal of three sausage patties and easier eggs. This is exactly what the doctor ordered if you had a little too much fun the night before.

Antoine

We hope you brought some of your best clothes, as you will need them when you enter Antoine’s home. It is a former family restaurant that has existed since the 1840s.

There are 14 different dining rooms that are decorated with chandeliers and other elegant decor. You will also see several paintings by former guests. There is actually a guided tour available to see and learn about the paintings, but you will need to book in advance.

2. Places to sleep

After you have a full stomach, you will be tired. Explore one of these great places to relax for the night.

Henry Howard Hotel

The Henry Howard Hotel is located in the Lower Garden District in New Orleans. It is a double mansion that has been restored and transformed into an 18-room hotel.

Once you’ve checked in to your room, you can head to the lounge where you can get coffee and pastries in the morning and soothing cocktails at night.

Pontchartrain Hotel

Follow in the footsteps of some of the greats like Frank Sinatra, Rita Hayworth and Tennessee Williams by staying where they once were at the Pontchartrain Hotel. This is actually where Tennessee Williams wrote his famous play A Street Car Named Desire.

In fact, you’ll be right next to the St. Charles streetcar that inspired it. There are amenities located inside where you can grab a bite to eat and order drinks.

Ace Hotel

The rooms and lobby of the Ace Hotel have been decorated in a classic retro New Orleans style. In addition to the magnificent layout, the entertainment is endless with the music rooms and the rooftop pool.

When you are hungry, there is a restaurant located in the hotel which is run by two award-winning chefs.

3. Things to do

Now that you know where you can have breakfast and you’ve chosen your hotel for the weekend, it’s time to see the city. Here are some places you should add to your itinerary.

Saint Claude Social Club

If your fashion tastes tend to turn colorful, you should go shopping at the Saint Claude Social Club. There is a wide range of bright fashion choices, from headgear to jewelry. You will also find clothing options covered in sequins and tons of fringes.

bacchanalian

Besides seafood, jazz is one of the other things that make New Orleans famous. The bacchanal is the ideal place to attend small acts on stage while sipping a glass of wine and enjoying a festive platter filled with cheese and bread.

If you’re more of a beer drinker, that’s fine. If you enter the bar, you can order your favorite draft beer.

French Quarter

The French Quarter is the oldest district in New Orleans. It’s full of culture and art as far as the eye can see. You will visit galleries, preserved architecture and many shops.

You can attend concerts, see a medium for a tarot or palm reading, and you must stop at the Café du Monde.

City park

City Park has a little something for everyone in your group. For nature lovers, there is a botanical garden and a lake. Theater buffs will enjoy seeing a Shakespearean play in the sculpture garden. Art lovers can stop at the art museum.

If you are looking for an activity in which the whole family can participate, you can do a few rounds of mini golf.

The perfect way to spend your weekends in New Orleans

Are you looking for a weekend getaway full of culture, music and delicious food? Look no further than New Orleans. There’s a little something for everyone in your entire group here.

From incredible tarot reading shops, weekends in New Orleans are the place to be.

