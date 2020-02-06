How to Enter Oreo's What's Your Stuf Contest for a $ 100,000 Chance

Advertisement

After Oreo’s Most Stuf biscuits have been back for a few weeks, Nabisco gives its customers a great incentive to declare themselves a team chocolate biscuit or team cream filling. In addition to returning the limited snack, the company is raffling off $ 100,000 to a lucky person who decides to reveal their preferences. There are several ways to do this. So you can easily take part in Oreo’s “What’s Your Stuf” contest.

From now until 11:59 p.m. ET On March 15, Oreo fans can decide how much ice cream or “Stuf” they like between their cookies, from Oreo Thins, Oreo Original, Oreo Double Stuf, Oreo Mega Stuf to Oreo Most level. The first option is to send “STUF” to 89884. You will then receive an advertising link that you can use to make your selection. In my opinion the easiest is to visit the sweepstakes website where you can see an animated tab where you can choose between different levels of cream filling. Once you’ve made your selection, you’ll be asked to provide your first and last name, email address, and the country where you live. Once you submit this information, you will be automatically redirected to a check for $ 100,000. You can also check to see if you are an automatic winner of any of the instant win prizes, which include a $ 50 gift card and an Oreo Smart Speaker. When you receive the message that you have received one of these instant prizes, follow the on-screen instructions to receive your gift.

If you do so, you will get an entry in the $ 100,000 pot. You can earn extra points if you share the unique links in the promotion for Facebook or Twitter and a friend wants to join through your post. The jackpot winner will be determined on March 16 and notified by email so I will then look for your inbox.

Again, you only have until March 15 to apply for this big cash prize. So I wouldn’t waste time inviting your friends to do the same.