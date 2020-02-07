How to choose a personal generator for home use

Advertisement

During this time you need electricity to run your house. Without power you will soon find that even the most basic daily tasks are simply not manageable. This means real disruption for those who live in areas with unreliable energy sources.

Generators are designed to ensure a constant power supply. They use fuel, normal gas or propane, to generate electricity that allows all your electrical power to run. Generators were first used as portable devices, but technological developments have diversified how they can be used.

They are often found in companies, construction sites and in hospitals or other places that need continuous feeding. Recently homeowners have discovered the benefits of generators and they are now present in more than 25% of all homes in the country.

Home Generators

The rise of home generators has been accompanied by technological progress. Generators are normally connected to your mains supply, which means that they can automatically supply power as soon as there is a power failure in your normal supply. Older models needed a few seconds to kick in, which means that the power outage stops whatever you do.

Thanks to developments over the years, there are more models on the market that offer continuous power, which means that if they are switched on, they will immediately stop malfunctions. This may not seem that much, but for those who work at home, need access to WiFi or constantly use a computer, it is really important.

Home generators are much smaller than commercial generators and are generally made as fixed units. They come in different sizes and can even use different fuels, giving homeowners more flexibility. They add a lot of security and continuity to your home life and it is no surprise that they are more popular than ever.

Key factors

As generators have increased in popularity, the market has grown exponentially. This is great because it gives the buyer more options, but makes it difficult to find the right models in a busy market.

There are many features to take into account when selecting a generator for home use, but for us there are a few important factors to help you decide:

Size is probably the most important factor in deciding which generator you want to buy for your home. When we talk about size, it’s not about physical dimensions (although that is something to consider), it’s about the power it produces. You must take into account all items that you expect the generator to provide power if needed and the wattage for each. You can then increase this and determine the size of the generator that you need in your house.

There are two types of wattage, active and starting. Running is the power needed to power a device, and is normally easy to find. The starting power is the first few seconds when you start a device and normally more power is needed. To ensure that the generator is the right size, you must allow about 10% more wattage.

The larger the generator, the more expensive it will generally be. You need to consider exactly which electrical devices you would like to use during a power failure and from there. This is the most important factor when selecting your home generator.

The next most important factor is the running time of the generator. This is how long the generator can run after it has been activated. This varies enormously from unit to unit and should be something that you carefully consider before you choose. If you rarely experience dropouts and are volatile, you may want a cheaper model that will not work for more than a few hours. However, if you want more security and have the ability to have backup power for days, you need a much longer duration.

Your duration is influenced by the amount of load that you place on the device. If you only use half of the power, it will last much longer than if you run it on full peel. You have to keep in mind that the longer the operating time, the more fuel you need, and the associated benefits.

Many home generators will be fixed units and connected to your mains. However, sometimes it is useful to have a portable unit that can be moved as needed or even used outside for small equipment. If you intend to use it for this purpose, you must consider the dimensions and weight. Go for a lighter model and find one with handles to make life easier.

An important factor with every purchase is the price. The cost of a home generator will vary enormously depending on all the functions you want, so you have to think about it carefully. It is often worth spending more on a heavy, reliable generator that lasts longer than cheaper units.

Remember that home generators are different from traditional commercial models and although they are made in the same way as you should think about things differently. Size and strength are important, but don’t buy too much, consider what you need and try to keep costs as low as possible.

Where to buy generators

House generators are not often very large and you do not have to go to a specialist to get one. A normal hardware store probably has what you need and may even have a few models to choose from, but generally you have to go online. This gives you the largest amount of choice and allows you to choose the best value generator that meets your needs.

There is no clear measure when it comes to generators, but there are certainly factors that make them more suitable for home use. Consider the key factors above and carefully consider what exactly you need for your home.

If you buy the right model, generators can add a lot of value to your home. So take your time, take the right one and never worry about failures again.