How to bow and behave in Japan: Olympic team to receive instruction from a Delhi-born professor

Mihir Vasavda

New Delhi

February 11th 2020

Listen, don’t just speak. Do not confuse politeness with “openness”. Learn how to bow and remember when to bow. Avoid eating on public transport. Get used to Japanese-style bento food.

Indian athletes’ preparations for the Tokyo Olympics, which take place from July 24th to August 9th, should go beyond the field. And these are some of the points you need to consider when participating in the games.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) have invited professors from a Japanese university to raise awareness among athletes and their coaches about the culture of the country.

“Indian athletes are used to traveling abroad, but they may not be used to visiting Japan, which is unique in many ways,” said Randeep Rakwal, a professor at the University of Tsukuba who is conducting the sessions with his colleagues becomes. “It is therefore important for them to understand the culture of the country, especially for those who stay in a host city such as the archery team.”

Randeep Rakwal teaches at the University of Tsukuba

While the games begin on July 24, several Indian athletes are expected to reach Japan for acclimatization a few weeks earlier. The archers, for example, will make Kurobe their home in the weeks leading up to the Olympic Games, about 400 km from Tokyo. Weight lifters will train at Nippon University in the Japanese capital, while boxers are likely to build a base camp in Hiroshima.

“We will show them how to behave with the general population, especially women, as soon as they leave the airport. The people here are very polite. This courtesy should not be confused with openness. It is important not to take anything for granted, ”said Rakwal, a Japanese born in Delhi.

Rakwal will hold two sessions with the rest of the university team – on February 27th in New Delhi and two days later at the National Institute of Sport in Patiala – which will address various topics: behavior inside and outside of the athletes’ village according to the traditional Kind of greeting people, with chopsticks to eat and even laws about jaywalking.

The main focus, according to Rakwal, will be on Omotenashi, the Japanese philosophy of hospitality. According to Rakwal, Omotenashi is all about the principle of courtesy. “The tone of the voice is important; you don’t speak loudly and when you use public transport you hardly hear the noise of people who speak. Courtesy is an art in Japan. It’s about listening and not talking too much. So the athletes and staff shouldn’t be rude. The courtesy must be returned, ”said Rakwal, 51 years old.

Except for one or two cases in the past, the Indian contingent has had no contact with local authorities at multidisciplinary events. At the Olympics, the approximately 100 athletes expected to qualify are likely to spend most of the time in a relatively sheltered setting in the village.

“Even so, they still have to interact with locals, whether at the airport, while they’re out in the city, or even in stadiums where volunteers and doping control officers could be Japanese. The athletes will be ambassadors for the country. We therefore felt it was important that they know the customs of the country they are going to, ”said an official from the Ministry of Sports.

