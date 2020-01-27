How this Mid City mural by Kobe and Gigi appeared in just 6 hours - Whittier Daily News

Advertisement

Like much of Los Angeles, the Venice-based street muralist Jules Muck did not believe the news at first.

Once she started receiving a wave of requests for a public mural to commemorate Kobe Bryant and her 13-year-old daughter Gianna, their deaths alongside seven others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas began to sink.

Advertisement

KOBE BRYANT CRASH: Click for full coverage

Muck, also known as “Muckrack”, launched this Sunday morning a call for advice on an available wall space.

She jumped on the first one she had heard of, when a friend from Mid City came out of her apartment and saw an empty space on the side wall of Pickford Market, next to Washington Boulevard.

The artist trained in New York therefore began to work, scale and spray paint cans in tow.

At 4:00 p.m. there was a smiling portrait of Kobe and Gigi, cheek to cheek. The work she produced effortlessly captured their resemblance, a close relationship between father and daughter who shared a love for basketball. A drop-down banner reads “Kobe & Gigi, Forever Daddy’s Girl”.

“I was really upset while I was painting, shedding tears, especially the” daddy’s daughter banner, “said Muck Monday morning. “It just meant a lot to me. My father was sick and their death struck me, and I knew I really wanted to mention (Gigi). “

Since yesterday afternoon, a steady stream of weepers from Bryant crisscrossing Los Angeles have stopped in Mid City to view the mural and pay tribute to them, as a small group of candles and flowers sprouted beneath the paint. from Muck.

Dressed in Lakers gear, Patty Ramirez, 21, traveled from Ventura County to the grieving city. She grew up watching Kobe and planned to visit the Staples Center after seeing this mural.

“I just thought it was amazing for someone to take the time to do it and do it so quickly,” she said. “In most other places, everything revolves around Kobe, but this is really about the family.”

Many other murals are likely to appear across town, said Muck, and the more the better. His was an expression of sorrow and an attempt to begin the healing process after losing a world icon and his apparent young heir.

“It’s something I felt like at home, in the kind of old tradition of commemorative murals,” she said.

“It’s just something for the boulder and the boulder is right in the center of LA, which is perfect. I think it’s the best way for people to heal, so I’m happy to be of service and support. “

Advertisement