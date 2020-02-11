Advertisement

HONG KONG :

For most people in Hong Kong, face masks have become part of their daily clothing as they worry about the outbreak of the corona virus. In the remote fishing village of Tai O, however, the residents are relatively unimpressed.

Tucked away on the west side of Lantau Island, Hong Kong’s largest island, the locals of Tai O village roam without a mask, and many say they will use it when needed.

“At the moment, Tai O doesn’t need her,” said Chan Lui Fok, a 62-year-old fisherman. “There is a lot of sea water that can be used to wash your hands, and (I) only use it as a disinfectant.”

“If there is a problem like there really is in Tai O (a confirmed case), then of course I will wear a mask,” he added.

In Hong Kong, 42 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed, killing more than 1,000 people in mainland China and causing unrest on world markets.

While there are no confirmed cases in Tai O, the majority of the population are elderly, some with pre-existing conditions that make them more vulnerable in the event of an outbreak.

The stocks of hand disinfectants, masks and other perceived panaceas in Tai O ran out at the beginning of the new lunar year. The owner of a single pharmacy with around 2,000 inhabitants said he was not sure when he could replenish.

“Over a hundred locals asked me, and some tourists came here to ask about (masks), disinfectants, alcohol, and hand washes, and I say we’re sold out,” said Cheung Wah, who runs Fook’s Tai O branch Sang Tong Medicine Co Pharmacy.

“I have no idea when we’ll have some in stock again,” said Cheung, who has headed the office for 13 years.

However, he said he was concerned about the constant influx of tourists who crowded the quaint village most weekends.

Lai Kin Bun, a 62-year-old security guard who grew up in Tai O, recently returned to his fishing community from the Chinese border in Shenzhen because he feared that if the authorities took additional measures to prevent them, he would not be able to return Spread of the virus.

Lai already had respiratory problems, but is not concerned at the moment.

“If tourists come from outside, I will of course wear a mask. But there is nothing we can do about it if they come. How should we prevent them from coming?”

