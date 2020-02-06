How the government elevates the system in favor of large corporations to local charities - Kenny MacAskill

Advertisement

Tendering for service contracts – sometimes even free – has become a bureaucratic nightmare, writes Kenny MacAskill

I know that positive changes have been made to tenders and government tenders. The best values ​​have been broadened compared to the lowest price of Thatcherism. It is also complicated and bound by rules. But it seems to have almost become an industry and further progress can certainly be made.

Last week I was at a board meeting of a small local charity for the elderly in a disadvantaged part of Edinburgh.

The tender process for a contract to provide services was positively encyclopedic and led the excellent manager to despair.

She advised how she wanted to seek professional advice from a company that specializes in such documentation. A sum of five digits was noted.

Unbelievable! It is almost as if the process is aimed at ensuring that Caring Inc. from Denver or whoever wins the contract is not a local social enterprise.

It reminded me of a criminal law charity that had to register for a service they provided and take families to prisons.

They objected because they did not charge any costs and said that no commercial company would be interested. Despite that dose of common sense, they were forced to subscribe to a contract on which only they offered. Absolute absurdity.

Social enterprises are universally praised, but we put a ball and chain around their ankles.

If football managers can get ‘ongoing contracts’, why not? Certainly a lighter touch can prevail for smaller community services, where it is clear that their skills lie in providing the service, not winning the contract.

Otherwise, the bureaucracy of large companies will prevail.

Kenny MacAskill is the SNP MP for East Lothian