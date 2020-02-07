How the crazy new fashion show of Netflix accidentally explains fashion

Advertisement

Did Project Runway run so that Next In Fashion could run? At first sight, Netflix’s reality competition in the field of fashion fashion certainly seems like a course correction for Project Runway. The cult-favorite Bravo show, restarted in 2019 on Lifetime, struggled to produce all the real fashion stars beyond the red carpet, good Samaritan Christian Siriano, and the one-time host and mentor Tim Gunn, whose “Make It Work!” -Mantra the cable TV transcends environments to a kind of Rosie-the-Riveter “We Can Do It!” to become pop culture addicts in the late Bush era.

Next In Fashion comes with a well-known starting point – participants compete in weekly challenges to create the best looks, which are presented in a catwalk show reviewed by a panel of fashion cognoscenti. But that’s where the similarities end. The pool of participants, for example, has an abundant space with fabrics at their disposal (and is reminded that the hosts can get everything they need). And they are all firmly anchored in the fashion world, if they are somehow behind the scenes: participant Kiki launched Fubu’s women’s clothing; another is an Italian designer who offers Philipp Pleinian expressions and leads a kind of softcore brand Dolce & Gabbana; and two graduated from Central Saint Martins, the equivalent of the fashion world of “I went to school outside of Boston.” The price is $ 250,000, thanks to Net-a-Porter, that is what Netflix is ​​for Hollywood – the shimmering, glamorous disrupter that found out before anyone else knew things were changing. So within the first five minutes it is clear that we are playing at a completely different level. In addition, almost every challenge involves producing a mens look and a ladies look – it has a finger on the pulse of the industry. Everything is there for the next McQueen, the next Christopher Kane, the next Prabal Gurung or Pyer Moss, to appear.

The first Project Runway hosts were decidedly of their time: Michael Kors, then in his post-Celine it-bag prime, offered in-depth fashion knowledge; Nina Garcia represented the tough heart of a fierce editor; and Victoria’s Secret angel Heidi Klum brought chirpy glamor (“One day you are in … the next day you are out!”). Next In Fashion updates its judges for the social media era: we have Tan France, the Queer Eye host who wears off-white belts such as Oscar de la Renta sashes, and Alexa Chung, a cool girl, whatever you before influencers existed. Chung doubles the dedication to “real fashion” – the show begins with her stumbling through the studio in a Christopher Kane “Rubberist” minidress printed with large fetish gloves, which is probably much stranger than anything the average Netflix subscriber has ever seen on television.

What emerges is a more realistic view of fashion than even the show itself seems to realize. Participants – the show starts with 18 – are placed in pairs; many of them know each other (or went to Central Saint Martins together, old friend!). Those who are not linked by opaque means, including Nasheli, a Puerto Rican single mother who designs her own line, works as a technical designer and serves as president of the fashion department of Moore College in Philadelphia (a detail the show mysteriously negs), and Isaac, a Pakistani-American designer who runs a New York-based streetwear label called Mercy x Mankind. Each episode revolves around a two-day ‘challenge’, and the first episode is the construction of a red carpet look, demonstrating the smart perception of the show that the spectacle of celebrity, not the fashion show with a ballyhooed, the real catwalk of the world. Nasheli and Isaac struggle to reconcile his need for “not just a ball dress” with her technical skills. (He lingers while sewing, which implies that his talents, such as those of many contemporary streetwear designers, can be found somewhere far beyond the needle and thread). Eva Chen and Hollywood stylist Elizabeth Stewart on Instagram, who style Cate Blanchett and Julia Roberts, act as guest judges – another sign that this is not the reality contest of your mall mom! (The industrial star power continues to grow throughout the season, with great American designers such as Christopher Kane, Prabal Gurung, Philip Lim and, perhaps the most essential episode, Pyer Moss’s Kerby-Jean Raymond.)

The white satin dress by Nasheli and Isaac with a collar and sleeves sculpted from snakeskin and chain – just as weird as it sounds – is considered one of the two worst looks, so they can be left out. In a recurring segment that reflects the worst impulses of the show, Tan France asks them what they would do differently and what the competition means to them, including sad violin. Nasheli says she would have used different materials. “If we go home today, it’s just another day,” Isaac replies, speaking in the lingua franca of streetwear in 2020: an invincible bragaddocio with always-unspecified haters.