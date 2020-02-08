How the 1971 Sylmar earthquake kept veterans homeless in L.A. in 2020

Advertisement

When Del Gill arrived on the sprawling campus of West Los Angeles Veterans Affairs in 2016, federal officials had just released a blueprint to transform dozens of disused historic buildings into permanent housing for veterans like him.

Four years later, the ex-Marine still lives in a tent.

Advertisement

“I don’t see any raised floors or stacked bricks,” said Gill, nodding over the fence on San Vicente Boulevard, where he and other homeless veterans go to bed every night. “All these old buildings … they left them vacant.”

That may soon change. This summer, developers plan to empty Building 207, a mid-century neo-mission style stucco and terracotta tile district, transforming the old hospital into 59 permanent housing units for homeless veterans who will one day anchor an enclave of 1800.

Yet few Angelenos remember, less than 50 years ago, 2,800 veterans lived on campus. The land was used primarily for housing from 1888 to 1972, when the federal government evacuated residents and closed what was then the country’s largest veteran housing development.

If building 207 is completed on time, it will end half a century of decay triggered by Sylmar’s 10-second earthquake.

“We are all owners of this land, it is entirely dedicated to (veterans),” said Mayor Eric Garcetti about the campus, where the authorities have tried and failed to rebuild housing since. “People are camping all around this property, and then there are all of those hectares inside – if we can’t fix it here, we can’t fix it anywhere.”

The multi-million dollar rehabilitation of Building 207 will be a test for the West LA Veterans Collective, a partnership between US not-for-profit veterinarians, Century Housing and developer Thomas Safran & Associates, who has contracted to produce most of the community. mandated by the plan.

Proposed names like Arroyo Pacific and Vetwood Village and Stearns Baker Park evoke the site’s rich past. But its more recent history – the story of how building 207 and so many others became vacant – is discreetly left out.

“We decided early on that we were going to start from today and move on,” said director general of US veterinarians Stephen Peck. “We know we know how to do this, that we can create a coherent campus. We create a real community. “

The scene at the Sylmar VA hospital, destroyed in the earthquake of 1971. The following year, 2,800 veterans were displaced from the VA complex in West Los Angeles, creating a housing shortage for veterans who fueled today’s homelessness crisis.

(Bruce Cox / Los Angeles Times)

The community was a hard-won victory for the homeless veterans, who sued the VA in 2011 for mismanagement of the land.

But sudden mass expulsion, more than any other policy or event, is the source of the rot on campus. He set the stage for controversial leases and decades of neglect at the heart of the 2011 trial. The kidnapping, its aftermath and the seismic events that led him to continue to shape the lives of nearly 4,000 veterans without – shelter living in Los Angeles today.

***

The housing crisis in West L.A.VA began 42 seconds after 6:00 a.m. on February 9, 1971, when a 6.5-fold rocket rocker shook the sleepy foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains.

The Sylmar earthquake killed 58 people. Forty-nine of them died at Sylmar VA. Witnesses later told members of the House of Veterans Affairs committee that two hospital buildings collapsed “in a cloud of dust” while the ground was still shaking.

“Just collapsed instantly?” Asked representative Roman Pucinski (D-Ill.), According to Congress transcripts.

“Instantly,” said Clifford Lemear, engineer at San Fernando.

“Was there no warning?”

“Nothing at all,” said Lemear.

The committee members summoned Berkeley University professor Bruce Bolt and other prominent seismic experts to testify at a special hearing called in Los Angeles nine days after the earthquake. Lawmakers wanted to know how the disaster happened and how many more of their buildings could be threatened.

Records show that federal officials were initially optimistic about California facilities, including hospitals in the Los Angeles area where the survivors were evacuated. The buildings that collapsed in Sylmar had been built in 1925 – eight years before the first codes of earthquake engineering were introduced throughout the state – while many others had more modern infrastructure.

But VA engineers assessed the failed buildings just three months before the earthquake and declared them safe.

The ultramodern Olive View hospital, located not far from Sylmar VA, had also suffered significant damage despite its construction according to the most recent codes. Congress was adamant that the VA is taking all necessary precautions to avoid future earthquake failures, no matter what the cost.

“We have to make a difficult decision. We must either abandon these facilities, build new ones, or spend (the money) on restructuring them, “said Pucinski at the LA subcommittee hearing.” We have a lot of hospitals and a lot of veterans and personnel who, as a result of this tragedy, must be protected … In any case, it will cost money. “

Seismic engineering was “still an art, not yet a science,” expert Henry Degenkolb told the panel. Studies should be carried out as quickly as possible, but it was ultimately impossible to know the extent of the vulnerabilities or the cost of repairing them.

Congress earmarked millions for earthquake surveys, which were completed by private contractors in the months that followed. However, the results have not been made public.

Instead, records show that on the morning of January 14, 1972, senior VA officials converged on the West LA campus, where assistant administrator Fred Rhodes declared 30 of its 236 buildings uninhabitable and ordered the evacuation of 1460 residents by the end of February.

The houses were not themselves dangerous. But the VA had decided to convert them to medical services during the construction of a new “earthquake-resistant” hospital.

“It was a very traumatic situation for all of us,” JJ Cox, director of the California Regional Medical District in Southern Virginia, told The Times in 1972. “If we had been able to extend the time, we would ‘should have done, but we had to act as quickly as possible. “

The residents at the time were mostly elderly – a man interviewed in 1970 said he had fought in the Spanish American War – but a growing number of them were teenagers and early 20s. Reports indicate that by the time the homes were evacuated, they were already home to hundreds of Vietnamese veterans.

In a decade, these men would be the largest homeless demographic in L.A.

Records show that the VA spent more than $ 8 million to transform old housing into medical facilities like Building 207, the first of which opened in May. All other repairs have been deemed “economically impracticable” by the federal government. This decision was reaffirmed a year later, during a supply hearing in 1973.

“What this committee wants is specific assurance that if we are going to spend money on this VA budget that it will not be compromised,” said Representative Joseph McDade (R-Pa.). “You have already had to close a series of existing buildings. We don’t want to invest extra money and find out that it will be money long after bad. “

The first disputed leases followed within a few weeks.

***

In May 1973, Los Angeles City Council began discussions to annex parts of the campus which it expected the federal government to declare a surplus. Reports at the time show that the Brentwood school was already courting its controversial lease.

That same year, UCLA received a donation for its Jackie Robinson stadium. Land in Westwood was tentatively selected, but when the owners backed down in 1976, the university instead turned to “surplus” land on the VA campus.

Wadsworth Hospital, valued at $ 83.7 million, opened in March 1977, rendering medical services hastily converted only five years after the expulsion of veterans. The same buildings that have housed “old soldiers” for decades have been rented or abandoned while hundreds of young people slept on the streets.

The decade that followed saw L.A. overwhelmed by homelessness. Official estimates from the mid-1980s put the homeless population of L.A. between 30,000 and 50,000 people – although these estimates are considered to be much less reliable than those made today. At the time, a third were suspected of being veterans.

On the west side, this percentage was almost half. In Venice alone, UCLA researchers estimated that 33% of the homeless population had served in Vietnam.

However, plans to restore housing on the vast VA campus have failed.

“We knew that wherever there will be homeless people there will be veterans,” VA social worker Margaret Ronan told The Times in 1988. However, months earlier, neighbors had scuttled a plan to the city to house veterans in city-owned caravans at the site. , which had less than 300 accommodation beds. US Senator Alan Cranston has written to demand an investigation into vacant buildings that could be converted to housing, but little has been done.

Instead, in the early 1990s, huge homeless veteran camps emerged on the edge of the country. Veterans like Gill still live there today.

External experts were cautiously optimistic that the new development of West L.A. could finally reverse this trend.

“Affordable housing is a huge deal and there isn’t much, especially for veterans,” said Kathryn Monet, executive director of the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans. “We are pleased to see that the VA is starting to prioritize this.”

However, there is no current estimate of what the community will cost, or who will end up paying for it.

“With a recently approved campus plan, we are currently working to assess the full infrastructure, historic preservation and other costs on campus – as well as the ways in which we can partner with VA, government and our community. to realize this vision, “said Peck, CEO of US veterinarians.

But history has weighed heavily on the campsite on Boulevard San Vicente.

“Wasn’t this land given to veterans?” Asked ex-Marine Gill. “I would love to see them return the VA to us.”