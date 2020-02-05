How SNP uses independence to distract voters from increasing problems - Murdo Fraser MSP

Advertisement

The Labor-Liberal coalition and the early SNP governments may point to some achievements, but after 13 years of power, the nationalists have no ideas, Murdo Fraser MSP writes.

It seems like a long time ago, but there was a day when the Scottish Parliament spent its time discussing issues other than another referendum on independence, and which flag should be flown outside the main entrance.

In the early days of Holyrood there was a Labor-Liberal Democrat coalition government, under the stewardship of Donald Dewar, Henry McLeish and Jack McConnell respectively. Despite all his mistakes, this was a government that at least tried to improve the party in Scotland in the UK.

Viewed historically, the eight-year coalition government is generally seen as boring and non-adventurous, but this underestimates some of the major policy initiatives – free care for the elderly and the ban on smoking in public places, including prominent ones.

And yet in 2007, Labor and the Liberal Democrats were swept out of power by the SNP of Alex Salmond, with a new government that promised more energy and imagination. It was a government that started with populist initiatives such as the demolition of the Forth and Tay bridges.

Man for man and woman for woman, the new SNP cabinet was seen as a higher quality than the individuals they replaced, and Prime Minister Alex Salmond had a personality that would publicize the government of Scotland on an international scale.

Tired and out of ideas

The SNP’s strategy in the early years of their administration was clear. Without a majority in Parliament to support a referendum on independence, it had to demonstrate competence in the government. If the SNP could demonstrate that, with the limited powers they had at that time, they could manage Scotland more effectively than those who had been before, that would reinforce the argument for additional responsibilities being transferred to Holyrood, perhaps even complete independence.

It was an approach that seemed to work when the SNP first achieved a landslide victory in 2011 with an overall majority of seats in Holyrood.

How different the photo looks today. After 13 years in government, this is a party that now looks tired and without ideas, with a crumbling domestic state of affairs that really matters to the public.

In the field of education, the most recent figures from Pisa recorded our worst results ever in science and mathematics, the number of teachers today is lower than when the SNP took over and we learned last week that the government will set its own goals miss to improve reach among students in disadvantaged areas. Despite being elected in 2007 for a promise to wipe out student debt, the students of Scotland have a debt that has doubled in the last decade.

Drug crisis

When it comes to the NHS, we now have no less than six geographical health councils in special measures, due to performance and management issues. The guarantee of 12 weeks of treatment has never been met under the SNP government, and barely three in four patients are seen within a 18-week referral to the treatment period.

We heard last week that as many as 80 children could have contracted infections at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow, and the new Sick Kids Hospital in Edinburgh is years late and costs taxpayers £ 1.4 million a month.

Scotland is now the worst place in the EU for drug-related deaths after the sharpest increase in fatalities, after a 80 percent reduction in rehabilitation beds since the SNP took office. The number of young people waiting for a referral for mental health treatment is increasing, with more children waiting longer than a year.

There are problems with the police, so serious that Chief Commissioner Iain Livingston has spoken out against under-funding by the Scottish government, with 750 officer jobs at risk. The police domain is in the worst state it has ever been in, with the roof literally falling on the local station of the Justice Minister in Broughty Ferry.

Ferries fiasco

As for the economy, the situation is slightly better, according to the latest figures, the economy in Scotland has increased by less than half the UK in the last year. The estimated total size of the Scottish economy, GDP, has just been lowered from £ 180 billion to £ 175 billion, raising our notional deficit from seven percent to 7.2 percent.

The employment gap between Scotland and the rest of the UK is now the highest in two decades, at 2 percent, representing at least 30,000 working-age adults who are economically inactive who can contribute to Scotland’s economy and growth promoting and generating taxable income.

We have seen the failure of the ferries, where we are looking at a £ 100 million transfer for the delivery of two CalMac ferries by the Ferguson Yard in Inverclyde, a contract that is at least two years late with a whole series of unanswered questions about why the yard got the contract in the first place, and why Scottish ministers were on their hands when they should have intervened at a much earlier stage, instead of looking at how taxpayers’ money was wasted and island communities were severely abandoned left.

Woeful 13 year record

It is no wonder that the SNP does not want to hold parliamentary debates on the issues that fall under their stewardship, and would rather spend their time discussing the constitution. It is in this context that the latest initiatives by Nicola Sturgeon must be viewed on independence.

A new constitutional treaty, or asking the election committee to test a possible referendum question, will do nothing to improve health, education or local services in Scotland.

It will not improve Scottish GDP, create any new jobs or increase tax revenue. However, what they will do is try to distract the public from a sad record of 13 years in office.

The impact on the Prime Minister’s speech on Friday was considerable because it was not just from pro-union politicians and voters, tired of a government posing about constitutional questions and neglecting daily work.

It also came from many nationalist supporters who have been leading the path on the issue of a new referendum on independence, and feel severely abandoned by a prime minister who now admits that nothing will happen in that area for at least another year.

By the time we arrive at the Holyrood elections in 2021, this SNP government will have been in office for 14 years and will not be able to escape the assessment based on its national record, regardless of how much it wants to talk about independence campaign . The realization that the quality of Scottish ministers can be seen as an electoral asset has long since disappeared – 2007 seems a long time ago.

Murdo Fraser is a conservative MSP for Central Scotland and Fife