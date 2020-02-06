How Scottish Tories lost the conspiracy over the core principle of conservative philosophy - Bill Jamieson

Advertisement

MSPs were alarmingly close to tearing the uniform corporate rate without a proper analysis of the effects, writes Bill Jamieson.

Low taxation, ease of regulation, support of companies: these have long been core principles of conservative philosophy. But after the slapstick performance of Scottish conservatives on proposals to change the way business rates are levied, they seem to have taken the saying of Groucho Marx to heart: “Those are my principles, and if you don’t like them … well , I have others. “

Earlier this week, the Scottish Parliament voted to maintain the Uniform Business Rate and against a plan led by Green MSP Andy Wightman to fragment the tariff system by transferring control to each of the 32 different local authorities.

For difficult to understand reasons, the Scottish conservative MSPs initially adopted the Wightman amendment – an amendment that threatened not only to fragment the corporate fee system and gave city halls the power to raise rates, but also large and much needed endangered reliefs for small businesses.

With business rates already at a 20-year height and our infamous main streets and shopping malls facing more closures every week, how have the Scottish Tories lost sight of the core principles?

Undoubtedly more important, how could such a drastic proposal go as far as it did with hardly any evidence to support it and with little independent assessment of its likely effects? Where did those watch dogs bark so quickly, such as the Chartered Institute of Taxation or the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland (ICAS)? They seemed fast asleep in their kennels.

Tariff relief for small businesses at risk

Instead, a bold and bold campaign from the Scottish Retail Consortium was needed to fuel the Scottish government and 26 other trade associations to inform MSPs of the full implications of the change.

The argument for the Wightman amendment was that it would stimulate localization and enable local authorities to determine the corporate rates in their areas – power they once enjoyed. As such, it received the support of the Scottish Local Authorities (Cosla) Convention, never delaying the expansion of the writing – and budget – of city halls.

But temptingly, although this was true, the amendment would have meant the end of the Uniform Business Rate, forcing companies to deal with different charges in different areas and, as initially drafted, endangering the system of tariff reduction for small businesses.

Earlier this year, every Scottish local government noted inflation-breaking increases in municipal taxes, with many as high as 4.8 percent. If a comparable figure had been applied to business rates, the increase would have been £ 134 million for all types of ratepayers, instead of the actual £ 58.6 million. In Northern Ireland, where local authorities fix a pound rate, the rate bills there are on average 19 percent higher than in Scotland, ranging from 12 to 29 percent. By applying this 19 percent increase in Scotland and taking, for example, an area of ​​local government, companies in South Lanarkshire would pay an additional £ 61 million in business rates.

“Companies look closely at Tories”

Government finance minister Kate Forbes, who wrote about MSPs calling them to vote against the Wightman amendment, was particularly angry at the distortions that the Scottish Tories were showing. They claim, she said, “to be a waiting government and ready to take on the government’s mantle, but they cannot even determine their position on the uniform business rate, worth £ 2 billion to the Scottish budget. Companies will keep a close eye on the Tories. They can see their ridiculous position in which they claim to be pro-business, while voting to introduce uncertainty; demanding tax cuts in tomorrow’s budget debate, while they voted to make it impossible for the government to provide relief; and that I only had to think again after a joint campaign of 27 business organizations. “

It is unclear why the party got such a solution. But whatever the reason, tens of thousands of companies were confronted with a change in the law that could harm them at the most vulnerable time. As Kate Forbes pointed out, some parties – Tories, Labor and Greens – could ideologically believe that it is possible to introduce 32 different rates in Scotland. “But to do it in one voice, without control, consultation or thought about what it means, is no way to initiate change.”

SRC director David Lonsdale was even more blunt. “Companies,” he said this week, “have consistently called for a fact-based approach to the reform of the tariff system, not an ideological whim. It is very worrying that a tax change of this magnitude has reached this critical point with negligible consideration for the implications or for those affected, with all the uncertainty that this entails.

“It is amazing and astonishing that MSPs can be asked to vote to lower the Uniform Company Rate without proper consultation, economic analysis or an impact assessment of companies and regulations. It is a huge deficit and raises serious questions about whether the parliamentary mechanisms for making tax changes of this magnitude are appropriate for the purpose. “

Although the vote against the amendment is very welcome, anyone involved in policy-making in Scotland would do well to think about this important point.