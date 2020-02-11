Advertisement

Actress Parineeti Chopra uploaded an airport photo to Instagram wearing a white mask to protect herself from the corona virus.

“Sorry, but I think that’s the situation now. Stay safe, boys,” Parineeti wrote as the caption with the photo.

The actress was seen in a casual ensemble of pleated jeans, white shorts, and white sneakers. She carried an elegant, olive-beige Louis Vuitton bag over her shoulder.

Have a look here:

– Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra)

February 10, 2020

Corona viruses are a large family of viruses that cause diseases that range from colds to more serious diseases. Common signs of infection are, according to timesofindia.com, breathing problems, fever, cough and difficulty breathing.

Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Leone are Bollywood stars that have recently been seen in public as protection against the disease with masks.

This year Parineeti is preparing to release two films. She has Ribhu Dasgupta’s psychological thriller The Girl On The Train, which was adapted from the Hollywood film of the same name from 2016, which in turn is based on Paula Hawkins’ novel of the same name from 2015.

Parineeti will also appear in the biography of Saina Nehwal, staged by Amol Gupte. Her other previously unpublished film is Dibakar Banerjees Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

