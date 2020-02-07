How old do you have to be to be able to vote? These teen activists are changing the game

Advertisement

Amira Tripp Folsom believes in change. The 17-year-old activist from Portland, Oregon, passionately discusses issues that affect youth across the country – such as climate change, systemic racism, and school police – and what she thinks should be done about it. “We should have a say in what happens to us,” Tripp Folsom told Elite Daily. For this reason, it does everything it can to reduce the voting age to 16 years. “There are many really terrifying things in the world like climate change and the threat of gun violence,” explains Tripp Folsom. “Young people need to be involved in this conversation because we will have to deal with the consequences.”

Tripp Folsom is a member of the Vote16USA youth council, which has been coordinating local and national campaigns since 2015 to reduce the national voting age to 16 years. The youth activists on the Advisory Board, like many of their fellow youths, often raise questions that will help disproportionately affect their generation, such as gun violence and climate change, as reasons why they should be able to vote. “(Young people) should have a say in who represents them,” explains Tripp Folsom, “and we should also address informed voters.”

If (young people) don’t vote, politicians and administrators don’t see these people as stakeholders.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, approximately 8.3 million Americans were between 16 and 17 years old by 2018 and are increasingly involved in politics. A 2018 poll conducted by PBS NewsHour Extra found that gun control and climate change were among the issues that concerned students the most. A 2019 Amnesty International survey found similar results, with environmental issues, racial inequality, and violence high on the list of teenage concerns. It is not surprising. Weapons are one of the leading causes of death for children and teenagers in the United States, and concerns about deadly school shootings and how to deal with them continue to increase. At the same time, young people are mostly concerned about climate change – which makes sense since today’s children and adolescents are the first generation to experience the full burden of climate change in their lives.

But having no voice can mean that the issues that are important to young people do not get the attention they deserve. “If (young people) don’t vote, politicians and administrators don’t see these people as stakeholders,” he says Kei Kawashima-Ginsberg, director of the Information and Research Center at Tufts University for Civic Learning and Engagement (CIRCLE). “So politics excludes the perspectives and knowledge of young people.”

The minimum age for the federal election has already changed.

With the 26th amendment to the constitution, the voting age was officially reduced from 21 to 18 in 1971, in the middle of the Vietnam War, and this was largely thanks to young activists. In the 1960s, thousands of activists, including many students, took part in civil rights and anti-war movements. Many of the young activists at the time pointed to the series of wars – World War II, Korean War, and Vietnam War – that 18-year-olds were sent to fight without ever having the right to vote on these decisions, the leaders, that they did. Ultimately, it took about three decades for the 18-year-old to win the election. Now, almost 50 years later, youth activists across the country are struggling to lower voting age again.

I would say that a child going to school is more likely to be shot than a soldier going to the army.

However, not everyone agrees with the efforts of the activists. A May 2019 poll by The Hill and HarrisX found that 84% of the 1,002 respondents were against the voting right of 16-year-olds. David Davenport, a research associate at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution, told Elite Daily that he did not think it was a good idea to lower the voting age to 16, even though young people are increasingly involved in politics and activism. Davenport argues that lowering the voting age is not as urgent as it was in the 1970s. “At the time, you felt that you should be old enough to fight and die for your country, to have a voice in choosing your leadership,” he says. He doesn’t think that is the case with today’s movement.

“This movement started when high school students protested guns on campus, which is fine, but the willingness to register for a protest does not show the type of long-term maturity and experience required to vote,” said Davenport ,

But the young people who campaign for a lower voting age disagree. “I would say that a child going to school is more likely to be shot than a soldier going to the army,” countered Zack Wathen, 21. “If you gave young people more votes, it would be not the case.” don’t be like that. “According to PolitiFact, more students died in gunfighting than combatants in combat areas in 2018, although the risk of being killed in a combat area is still higher than in a school.

But young people have already shown that they will appear for voting.

In 2013 Wathens The hometown of Takoma Park, Maryland, was the first city in the United States to lower the voting age to local government and school board elections to 16 years, but not for federal or state elections. As a result, Wathen was one of the first voters in the country to vote at the age of 16. According to Vote16USA, the turnout of 16- and 17-year-olds in Takoma Park in the first post-election election was higher than any other block of voters. They were given the right to vote. The data shared by the city clerk’s office in Takoma Park with Elite Daily indicate this 47.8% of registered 16- and 17-year-old Takoma Park voters voted in the November 2017 city election, as opposed to 22% of all registered voters in Takoma Park who voted that year.

The idea of ​​not voting has certainly never occurred to me.

According to Wathen, the young voters in Takoma Park regularly deal with local issues, from retail development to the maintenance of green spaces. He says it Young voters in Takoma Park share similar concerns with voters across the country. It’s just that they are heard. “The people who get involved in Takoma Park – what they are worried about are the same things that most young people in the country worry about, like health care, education, climate change and, above all, weapons, and so on it’s also not something extremely unique, “says Wathen. “But by lowering the voting age, the legislative system was better brought into line with the existing citizens’ system. There is a lot of commitment for 16-year-olds anyway, and a lot of commitment for 17-year-olds.” old as it was. “So much engagement indeed that Wathen – now a major in political science at the University of Maryland – is considering applying for a local office.

Wathen and his colleagues are an example of what lower voting age can do. “This is the meaning of democracy,” said Timothy Male, a former city council member who led efforts to lower votes in Takoma Park. “It’s an open door and people go through.”

Data from CIRCLE and the Pew Research Center as well seems to support the idea that normalizing civic engagement as a teenager helps to bind people. According to CIRCLE research, many young people cite conflicting working hours or absence as the main reasons for their refusal. “Only a few students go to college, and it’s a really missed opportunity to develop voter or civic identity earlier when there are many more people in this structured educational environment,” Kawashima-Ginsberg told Elite Daily.

“One of the best predictors of future voting is past voting, so young people didn’t have that many choices,” said Bradley Jones, a research associate at the Pew Research Center. He adds that young people “may have less influence than they could, given their number.”

If you find something that is really important to you, you probably have a place for you.

Wathen saw this at work. After voting at 16, he was already familiar with how the voting process works, but his friends at college didn’t feel so comfortable. Some of them didn’t vote even after they turned 18 because they didn’t know how to exercise their right to vote. “Since I was able to vote at 16, I already knew how to vote at 18,” he says. “The idea of ​​not voting has certainly never occurred to me.”

Tripp Folsom can also attest to the power of engagement. As a young black woman, the issue of voter repression – especially black voters – was a key factor in her decision to fight for a lower voting age. “For a long time, I didn’t really realize how important it is to vote until I learn about suppression of voters and how it is reflected to this day,” explains Tripp Folsom. “The rulers have done everything in the past to prevent black people from voting.”

“As a member of the youth council, I should also consider our history and the intersectionality of democracy in my work,” added Tripp Folsom.

However, lowering the voting age is not an easy process.

Takoma Park did it because The Maryland Constitution gives local authorities the right to change these types of laws locally. Change in national voting age, however would require a new constitutional amendment that would either result in a constitutional convention or a two-thirds majority in the House and Senate. Only a handful of Democratic 2020 candidates are open to the idea, and only former tech manager Andrew Yang has included lowering the voting age in his campaign officials political proposals. It’s a high bar, but young people like Tripp Folsom are optimistic that the voting age could be lowered again – if young people get involved and remain committed.

“When you’re comfortable, many student groups, nonprofits, and organizations that work with activism are looking for people who can join them,” says Tripp Folsom. “If you find something that is really important to you, there is probably a place for you. If not, you can always start something.”

Imagine how much more productive we could be if we had the right to vote.

So far, House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, has expressed preliminary support for lowering the voting age. In March 2019, Massachusetts MP Ayanna Pressley led an amendment to the Democrats’ Voting Rights Act that would have reduced voting age nationwide, although it would ultimately have failed. In a statement to Elite Daily, Pressley promised to continue fighting for young people in 2020. “I have witnessed a deep and meaningful mobilization of 16- and 17-year-olds who are at the forefront of some of the most existential crises” Our Communities, “Pressley said. “Now is the time for us to show courage in 2020 that will meet the challenges of today’s 16 and 17 year olds.”

While Pressley and her Congress colleagues continue to advocate young people, youth activists like Tripp Folsom are determined to continue fighting for the approximately 22% of Americans under the age of 18 to have a voice on issues that matter to them.

“Student activism has a lot of power,” says Tripp Folsom. “Imagine how much more productive we could be if we had the right to vote and the ability to really act and be represented and reflected in our own government.”