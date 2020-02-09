How much WWE is supposed to do for NXT in the USA network
WWE has not announced how much they will earn from the USA Network for the weekly broadcast of NXT. This made some people nervous. There was also a rumor in the industry that WWE might not get something to broadcast the black and gold brand show every week.

Dave Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE receives $ 30 million from USA Network every Wednesday night for the broadcast of NXT.

If you speak of 52 episodes, $ 576,923 is paid for each episode of NXT. Of course, because of Christmas, NXT doesn’t have live shows every week, so that number has dropped a bit.

A little over half a million per episode is much better than the rumored zero.

NXT Superstars are finally getting raises. However, they have to sign new multi-year contracts before they get the money.

