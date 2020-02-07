How much do XFL players get paid? Distribution of the salary structure for the new competition

Advertisement

With a new football competition come many new questions about how it all works. If you look at the XFL 2020 season, you may be wondering how much these players are paid to play in a secondary football competition.

Although it is considerably less than what they would earn by playing in the NFL, players in the XFL have a chance to earn a decent amount depending on the position they play. If you look up XFL salaries online, you may find some sites that refer to a four-level system, but these are inaccurate, an XFL spokesperson told Sporting News.

Instead, the XFL salary structure is fairly simple: quarterbacks are paid more, all others receive roughly the same amount. There are bonuses (explained below) and benefits such as accommodation, meals and more.

XFL salary structure

Average salary: $ 55,000

$ 55,000 Biweekly salary: $ 2,080

$ 2,080 Starting costs: $ 1,685

$ 1,685 Victory bonus: $ 2,222

A memo from the XFL to agents explained the details of how they would be paid. Players are paid every two weeks with a basic wage of $ 2,080. If they are active for a game, they will receive a bonus (activation fee) of $ 1,685. If their team wins, they receive an additional bonus of $ 2,222.

According to the memo that sent the competition to agents, it says “a player can earn up to $ 4,947 per game week”. That takes into account half of the basic wage ($ 1,040), the activation fee and the victory bonus.

Contracts for players in the XFL this season start from December 3, 2019 to May 31, 2020 if they stay in the league all season.

Quarterback salaries in the XFL

Landry Jones, Dallas Renegades

Most players in the XFL earn roughly the same salary. The main difference is that top quarterbacks are eligible to earn more. The new football competition emphasizes quarterback play because Commissioner Oliver Luck believes that this is the key to a good product on the pitch.

According to sources from Yahoo Sports, the quarterbacks earn $ 495,000. Those salaries are likely to be held for larger quarterbacks with names such as Landry Jones, Cardale Jones and Josh Johnson (possibly among others).