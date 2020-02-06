Advertisement

When you’ve returned to all the boys I’ve loved before as often as possible, you want to buy the latest Sephora collab right away. Sephora and Netflix have filed To All the Boys collections – seven to be precise. With the sequel to To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, due to be released on February 12th, arrived just in time for you to get a taste of Lara Jean before the film’s debut.

The sets will be available online from February 1st and February 6th, and include some of your favorite brands. Whether you want hair as silky as Lara Jean; pouting lips only kissed by Peter-Kavinsky; or the dampest skin to watch the return of internet friend Noah Centineo, there’s a kit for it. These beauty sets offer iconic favorite products in limited flavors for amazing values, and you can even get a version of Lara Jean’s love letter hat box.

Lara Jean’s hair accessories can be seen throughout the film, and I can only assume that her hair game will be even more impressive in the sequel. Fortunately the The KITSCH x Netflix for all boys hat box gift set ($ 25, Sephora) makes your hair game with its trendy accessories just as strong. The set includes Lara Jean’s signature pieces: her favorite hair tie with a flower bow, a satin bow and two hair pins with rhinestones. Not to mention that it comes in the perfect box to store all your secrets.

Winter made everything dry and cracked, but Laneige covered you with her set “To All the Boys Sealed with a Kiss” ($ 24, Sephora). With two tastes as sweet as Lara Jean, Mint Choco and Sweet Candy, this set comes with two deluxe size lip masks. For $ 24, you’ll wake up with a refreshing, soft pout and a naturally reddened lip look.

Netflix even covered your skin care routine with a glow recipe. X Netflix for all boys the love letter set ($ 39, Sephora). This set is worth $ 48, but you can get it for $ 39. The reusable zip pocket contains Glow Recipes bestseller Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask and Watermelon Glow Ultra-Fine Mist. These cult favorites are delivered in a charming packaging that gives you a noticeable shine the next day and moisturizes your skin all day.

Remember when Peter Lara took Jean’s hair tie and said, “I like your hair. You look pretty.” Well I do. If you want Lara Jeans to have silky, long, yet effortless hair, With the polished Perfection Mini Hair Straightening Brush Set from Amika ($ 35, Sephora), the hair becomes as smooth and shiny as that from Rom-Com’s loved ones. The set is suitable for all hair types and contains a mini smoothing brush and the Perk Up Dry shampoo from the brand to keep the hair voluminous and shiny. It also has a TATBILB sticker set for all of your adhesive needs.

Lara Jean keeps her makeup bald and natural, but she has perfected the look of the glass skin. Milk makeup x Netflix for all the boys I loved ($ 26, Sephora) gives you the same instant look with its two-tone shimmering Glow Oil Lip + Cheek tones.

The Kaja x Netflix to all boys P.S. I still love you, put ($ 35 Sephora) screams, “Peter just gave me a note and I totally didn’t turn into a tomato.” With its heart-inspired favorites, this set gives every look the right amount of blush. It features a moisturizing lip gloss stick from Heart Melter, a mixable blush from Cheeky Stamp and a pigment with sparkling eyes made of moon crystal. This $ 57 set is a bargain for $ 35.

After all, something grows with each sequel and as much as I love Lara Jeans Signature Scrunchie, it’s time for an update. The KITCH x Netflix scrunchie set (USD 12 Sephora) offers options in rose and gold or navy and gray. It contains a scrunchie lined with faux fur and a two-tone sequin set that you can use to upgrade your ponies.

With so many great sets in the name of the cutest Netflix couple ever, my skin and I are so ready for the next episode of To All the Boys that I loved before. Love yourself as much as Peter Kavinsky loves Lara Jean with one of the new beauty kits from Sephora x Netflix.