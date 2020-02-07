How Meghan Markle felt after resigning from the royal family and returning to Canada

Advertisement

Chris Jackson, Getty Images

Less than a month ago, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their intent to resign from the royal family, and Meghan left London for Canada, where she reunited with baby Archie. Harry stayed in England and would clarify the details of their departure with the Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William in the next few days.

People now have details of how Meghan’s first days in Canada were and how much she changed as she and Harry continued their plan to live a more private life outside of the royal family.

Advertisement

“It was only this tremendous shift when Meghan returned to Canada after her announcement,” a source told the outlet. “You could tell she felt so much less stressed.”

These days, Meghan and Harry live in their quiet new lives on Vancouver Island. They are now focusing on their son, a close friend said to People: “Archie is a priority. It’s still about taking care of him and putting the family first. He is a happy child – he loves to laugh. Archie and Harry have such a good time together. And Meghan is a great mother. She takes great care of him. They try to live their lives as normal parents. “

People also reported that Meghan and Harry were really looking at the Los Angeles homes for the summer. (E! Published the news last week.) “They love being in Canada, but they also look at homes in LA,” said one person in their circle. “You will probably have houses in both places.”

Alyssa Bailey

News and strategy editor

Alyssa Bailey is the news and strategy editor at ELLE.com, where she oversees the coverage of celebrities and royals (especially Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton).