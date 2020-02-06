Advertisement

Grey’s Anatomy has somehow managed to get the audience’s attention since 2011. Now that season 16 airs on ABC, some may wonder how long the show can keep the gripping storylines. Fans already know that the doctor has ordered season 17, but if you think about it for a moment, how many episodes will Grey’s Anatomy season 16 have?

Although ABC has not yet officially announced the number of episodes in Season 16 of Grey’s, a little research can serve as a starting point for a good guess. Since 12 of the 15 seasons completed have a total of 24 or 25 episodes, season 16 is very likely to do the same. The renewal of the series for season 17 also gives the impression that the media drama is not losing its appeal, which also proves that season 16 will be as long as the others. The only seasons that broadcast fewer than 24 episodes are Season 1 (9 episodes), Season 4 (17 episodes), and Season 7 (22 episodes). That said, Grey’s has followed the season with 24 to 25 episodes since 2011.

With such long seasons, Grey’s reached the 350th episode in November 2019 and with at least one and a half seasons the show could reach 400 by the end of 2021.

Advertisement

Craig Sjodin / Walt Disney Television / Getty Images

But how many episodes will the show record before it finally leaves television? According to creator Shonda Rhimes, she will make Grey’s as long as Ellen Pompeo wants to continue playing in it. “Ellen and I have a pact that I will do the show as long as it will do the show. So the show will exist as long as we both want it. If she wants to stop, we stop. So I don’t know whether we’ll see 600, but I want it to feel fresh, ”Rhimes told E! News.

Even Karey Burke, ABC’s chief entertainment officer, decides the fate of the show with Pompeo and Rhimes. “It will be up to you whether you want to continue the show or not,” said Burke according to the deadline, adding, “I hope I’m watching with my grandchildren.”

Season 16 of Grey’s Anatomy continues on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.