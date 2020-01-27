How many are tickets for Tuesday's Clippers-Lakers game at Stubhub?

Advertisement

The Los Angeles Lakers returned from their annual Grammy trip to the news on Sunday. Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven other people were killed in a helicopter crash. The next scheduled game for the team is Tuesday at Staples Center against rival Los Angeles Clippers.

Ticket prices have gone up on Stubhub.com. Although the game would have been an alluring one like the Battle of Los Angeles, the ticket-packed event has seen ticket prices rise.

The cheapest price – boarding – for a pair of seats in section 330, in the farthest corners of the arena, goes for $ 936 each at the secondary marketplace.

For comparison: comparable places for Friday’s home game against the Portland Trail Blazers are listed for less than $ 300.

Lower deck chairs for midfield Section 111 are listed between $ 4,600 and $ 11,462, of course, the demand for that prize does not guarantee sales, but it shows how much a ticket this game has become after the death of Bryant.

Nothing has been announced about how the Lakers intend to honor the memory of their great all times.

