How long is Connor McDavid out? Damage timeline, return date, latest updates on Edmonton Oilers star

The Edmonton Oilers took a huge blow on Tuesday when GM Ken Holland brought the news that forward star Connor McDavid will miss time with a quad injury.

“He will be two to three weeks off; we hope less than that,” Holland told the media. “It’s the left leg, completely unrelated to the injury he had this summer. The good news about having the MRI is not only that we’ve seen the quad injury, but the doctors also had the opportunity to go to the injuries of this summer and everything looks great. “

McDavid fell in the second period against the Nashville Predators on Saturday when he collided with defender Dante Fabbro and the boards. Holland reported that he froze his knee between two periods and returned for the third to end the game. Afterwards, the team announced that the 23-year-old had a bruised knee and offered hopeful insight that their captain might come back as soon as Tuesday against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Edmonton coach Dave Tippett said after the game that McDavid told him that he was fine and that, as far as he knew, “it is nothing serious”.

He will, however, miss time now. How long does the attacker stay off the ice? Here is all we know about McDavid’s injury and the latest news about when he returns to the ice for the Oilers.

How long does Connor McDavid stay out?

Oilers’ general manager said Tuesday that McDavid will be out of line-up for two to three weeks, but “hoping less than that.” Originally there was hope that no. 97 would not miss a game as he was able to return to end the game against the Predators the night he sustained the injury.

“He has a little bruise on his knee or something,” Tippett told reporters after the game. “They looked at it between periods, he ice it and they wanted to give him ice immediately after the game. I asked him how he was doing and he said:” I feel good, I play. “He got out and played. As far as I know, it’s nothing serious.”

Connor McDavid injury timeline

On February 8 against the Predators, McDavid was tied up with the defender of Nashville Fabbro and bumped into the boards, taking his knee in the blow. He frozen his leg between menstruations and returned for the third. After the 3-2 victory, ice-cold McDavid again mastered his knee and the medical team judged him, according to Holland.

Then on Sunday, Holland reported that McDavid was feeling better, but still stiff and “a bit swollen”. Monday was more of the same before the team booked an MRI that showed the quad injury that keeps him from the line-up.

With the team on a road trip to Florida on Wednesday, McDavid chose to go to Toronto and be around “his team of people there and facilities” where he will do his treatments. He is expected to be back in Edmonton on Monday when the team returns from the road trip.

Holland assured reporters that this injury has nothing to do with the injury that McDavid suffered in the last game of the 2018-19 season.