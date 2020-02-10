How long has Ilya Mikheyev been out? Damage timeline, return date, latest updates on Toronto Maple Leafs rookie

Advertisement

Toronto Maple Leafs rookie Ilya Mikheyev skated for the first time on Monday since he underwent surgery in December to repair an artery and tendons cut off in his right wrist by a skate blade on December 27.

According to Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston, Mikheyev’s recovery timeline has not changed and he is on track. The attacker was originally excluded for at least three months, meaning that his return to in-game action will probably not come until the end of the regular NHL season.

Mikheyev was cut during the Toronto game against the New Jersey Devils when the opponent Jesper Bratt’s skater came in contact with his wrist when Bratt was upside down. The blades to the front immediately dropped his equipment and left the playing surface; team of medical staff and emergency staff then brought him to the University Hospital in Newark, N.J., for surgery.

The 25-year-old was in the middle of a promising rookie season. He had eight goals and 23 points in 39 games, including a goal scored for his injury on December 27.

How long does the attacker stay off the ice after surgery? Here’s everything we know about Mikheyev’s injury and the latest news about when he returns to the ice for the Leafs.

How long will Ilya Mikhejev stay out?

The Maple Leafs announced on Saturday December 28 that Mikheyev is expected to fully recover, but will be out for at least three months. The team will not have a more accurate timeline for its return to the ice until at least March.

The rookie appeared on ice for training on February 10 for the first time since his injury to skate with Maple Leaf’s skate consultant Barb Underhill. Although this was the first time Mikheyev had skated with his team since his injury, the Leafs’ original determination remains to re-evaluate his status in March.

Ilya Mikheyev injury timeline

Mikheyev’s injury came during the Maple Leaf’s 5-4 overtime win over the New Jersey Devils on December 27. He was immediately transported to the hospital and underwent surgery to repair an artery and tendons cut off by the Bratt skate blade.

He stayed in the hospital for further monitoring before returning to Toronto on Monday, December 30. CEO Kyle Dubas was with him the whole time and the two flew together again.

The Maple Leafs expect to have a more accurate timeline for Mikheyev’s return within three months – leaving room for Mikheyev’s potential return before the regular season ends. He skated past the team’s training on February 10, but the Leafs say he will stay on track for that March update and not return earlier.