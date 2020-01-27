How Kobe Bryant's legacy took shape when he pushed Michael Jordan to the All-Star Game in 1998

Advertisement

Despite his well-known competitive pressure, Michael Jordan didn’t want to put all his energy into the 1998 NBA All Star game. He had battled the flu all week and played 201 games in the past two seasons. He would retire less than a year later and tell reporters that he had nothing left to prove to the league.

In this February exhibition, however, Jordan felt he had no choice but to run his engine at full power. He wasn’t allowed to be shown by a tough 19 year old opponent on a national stage.

Advertisement

So Jordan often acted in isolation from head to toe against Kobe Bryant, the boy who wanted to embody the greatest qualities of the veteran superstar with every fiber of his being. In Bryant, Jordan found the rare player who reflected his own insatiable desire to destroy his enemies. There was something amusing about Jordan in that thought.

MORE: Sportwelt mourns Kobe Bryant

“He’s coming up to me. That’s his approach,” said a smiling Jordan in a television interview in the first half. “If I knew someone was sick, I would definitely be looking for him first.”

At halftime, Jordan added with a grin, “Oh, I’ll defend myself without a doubt.”

Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday at the age of 41, was known for his spirit, skill, athleticism, and creative flair. Even as a teenager, he used his force to perform well at the center of attention. This was one of the reasons why he excited NBA fans so much when Jordan left the sport and why his death triggered such a widespread surge of emotion in public.

Bryant established this dynamic against Jordan in the 1998 All Star game – a competition in which he was under immense pressure to prove himself the face of the next generation of basketball stars.

Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan at the 1998 NBA All-Star Game.

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/20/97/bryant-jordan-012720-getty-ftrjpg_cnippcslxx9n1jsarv8lxlz60.jpg?t=-418419073&w=500&quality=80

After receiving a leak pass from a missed shot from Jordan, Bryant threw off a 360 dunk. Later, Bryant managed to dribble behind his back in the transition, which was masked as a throw-off pass, and ended up jacking up at the wrong angle with false feet. He grinned contentedly as he ran back to the defensive end of the floor.

Bryant ended the game in Madison Square Garden with 18 points and six rebounds in 22 minutes. Jordan received MVP honors with his 23-8-6 line.

“When I stepped onto the field, I wasn’t as nervous anymore,” said Bryant, “because I was at home.”

At best, Jordan made his audience watching basketball work harder and strive for unsurpassed excellence. Bryant showed a similar appetite for being uniquely great. As a result, he also delighted his followers.

After the news of Bryant’s death on Sunday afternoon broke out, Jordan praised Bryant’s “like a little brother” statement for the iconic energy he first recognized when the Lakers legend was a teenager. Other former and current NBA players quickly pointed out that Bryant’s focused approach to the game helped them build their own professional engagement.

Bryant’s intensity determined him long before a supply of awards and NBA championships made him a superstar and a place among the big names. It was the piece of his iconic character that he was born with – and that enabled him to accomplish everything else.

It was what he had when he stepped on the floor of Madison Square Garden in 1998 and dared to dance Jordan.

Advertisement