I am sure I had a common reaction when news broke that Kobe Bryant had died in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning.

Unbelief came first. Denial came second. And finally sadness and sadness. The city of Los Angeles is hurting. It’s dizzy. I saw people crying on the streets. I was one of them

Most Angelenos never had the opportunity to meet the man. We could only watch his performance from a distance. And yet the news of his death was a blow to the stomach. It feels like we’ve lost part of our family.

For a younger generation, Kobe was our Michael Jordan. He entered our living room at the perfect time. Someone had to fill the void that MJ had left, and although we didn’t know it at the time, we found someone in Bryant.

He joined the league in 1996 as a skinny boy who was soaking wet with confidence. We saw him grow up before our eyes. We saw him and Shaquille O’Neal take over LA (and the entire NBA) and win three championships. We watched his feud with Shaq go public. He won two more championships without O’Neal and consolidated his legacy in a city that has grown used to size.

Looking at the highlights and honors, I can think about the relationship I had with Kobe Bryant, albeit from a distance. It is strange. My father is from the east coast. There was no love for the Lakers in my house. Indeed, there was hatred – and Kobe received the brunt of that hatred.

For 20 years I’ve watched 82 games of Lakers basketball each season and always prayed that they would find a way to go under. Kobe has always been at the forefront. I hated that he coined the term “Mamba mentality”. I hated this incredible and unstoppable turnaround jumper. I hated that he had an 81 point game. I hated that I always had a bad feeling in my stomach, even though I knew that Kobe would not let his Lakers lose.

And yet over the years I felt the “sports hatred” I had for Kobe starting to fade away. Slowly I realized, reluctantly, that I not only had great respect for him, but also admired him.

He was all I wanted from an athlete. His work ethic was legendary. The famous 5 o’clock training sessions, countless hours in which he perfected his game, an absolute dedication to win at all costs – his unique focus on the game he loved was exhilarating. I wanted to believe that it would have been the same for me if I had had the opportunity to stand in his Nike shoes.

He was scared in my heart when the game was at stake. The players say they want the shot at the end of the game, but do they really want the ultimate possession pressure? Kobe not only wanted the shot, but you were convinced that it would arrive. If you see an athlete delivering consistently on the biggest stage, you have to learn to love him.

I will always remember Kobe as the greatest basketball player of my generation. I will remember his colleagues’ incredible respect and the awe the younger players showed him. I remember watching the last game of his career on TV shouting to Kobe to keep shooting.

I will remember the few years after his retirement, when I missed seeing him play at Staples Center when he started a new chapter in his life off the field. He showed us that he was capable of anything and won an Oscar for his animated short film “Dear Basketball” in 2018.

Kobe and his daughter Gianna are no longer with us. Tears are shed for some time. But we will always remember what he gave for basketball, what he gave for fans, and what he gave for the city of Los Angeles.

So one last message from a former hater to Mamba: Thank you, Kobe.

