How Kobe Bryant became an all-time hero

Advertisement

Kobe Bryant, who died in a 41 year old helicopter accident in California on Sunday, will be remembered as one of the greatest basketball players of all time.

His breathtaking career lasted 20 years and was spent exclusively with the Lakers. His accomplishments included five NBA championships, 18 All-Star appearances, eleven honors for the All-NBA First Team and nine selections for the All-Defensive First Team.

Advertisement

REACTIONS: The sports world recognizes Bryant

The self-proclaimed “Black Mamba” was the first security guard to be called in right after graduating from high school when he finished 13th overall in the Hornets category in 1996 with the NBA draft. The Lakers sent Vlade Divac to the Hornets to confiscate his rights.

Playing just a few minutes off the bench for most of his first season, he showed the super-start talent that would surpass the game when he was 18, the youngest player to win the 1997 Slam Dunk contest at the All-Star weekend ,

It didn’t take long for comparisons to Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan to emerge in his 1998/99 breakout season when Bryant started all 50 games in a season that was curtailed due to a suspension and a six-year contract extension worth $ 70 million. Brought in dollars.

It was a decision that quickly paid off when the Lakers founded one of the league’s greatest dynasties and won the title in each of the next three campaigns. Bryant formed an impressive partnership with the dominant Shaquille O’Neal center.

Their relationship was fragmented – Bryant’s hard-working philosophy and insatiable desire for improvement, the “Mamba mentality”. often in contradiction to what he considered O’Neal’s less professional approach. However, their chemistry on the ground was undeniable when the Lakers won the NBA final in 2000, 2001 and 2002, just the fifth three-peat in league history.

Bryant and O’Neal split after the defeat in the 2004 NBA final against the Detroit Pistons. The following year, the Lakers missed the playoffs for the first time in eleven seasons. A positive reaction to adversity is the hallmark of a champion, and this setback appears to have driven Bryant to higher heights.

In the 2005/06 season, Bryant had an average league high of 35.4 points per game in regular time. In a win between 122 and 104 against the Toronto Raptors in January 2006, he achieved a career high of 81 points – an iconic achievement with a record that only Wilt Chamberlain has gotten better.

His waiting for another ring continued, but in the first round of the postseason 2006 and 2007 he lost to the Phoenix Suns. Bryant raised his level again and was named NBA MVP when the Lakers returned to the final in 2008, but they went 4-2 to the Boston Celtics.

There was soon cause for celebration when Bryant led the United States to gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics – which he did four years later in London – and his wait for a fourth ring ended when the Lakers won the Orlando Magic 2009 defeated Finale after an impressive 65-17 record in the regular season.

The Lakers relegated from 3-2 to 3-2 in the final of the following year and triumphed in game 7, but after head coach Phil Jackson’s departure, the franchise was forgotten.

A sore Achilles ended Bryant’s season in April 2013 and injuries soon became a permanent problem for him, but at 35, he earned a $ 48 million two-year extension that ensured he remained the league’s highest-paid player.

He typically bid farewell to the NBA in 2016 – a 60-point game against Utah Jazz at the season finale on April 13. Bryant was honored by the Lakers when his number 8 and 24 jerseys on the rafters were withdrawn at Staples Center.

Bryant’s last game was a fitting farewell and a testament to the tenacity and dedication that rightly earned him the status of a legend and a sports giant.

Advertisement