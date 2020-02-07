How Kirk Douglas and Mitt Romney share the spirit of Spartacus

Advertisement

Kirk Douglas helped end McCarthy’s blacklist while Republican Senator Mitt Romney took a stand against Donald Trump.

Kirk Douglas was sometimes called the last major actor of Hollywood’s “Golden Age,” but he was more than that.

Douglas helped end the black list of “non-American” writers and actors from the McCarthy era when he credited Dalton Trumbo for his work on the Spartacus film, although he was told that this would label him a “Commie enthusiast” “and his career would end.

And in 2016 he warned Donald Trump and said that the talk of the then presidential candidate about ‘screening tests’ for migrants would not be out of place in Nazi Germany.

On Wednesday, Mitt Romney showed the same courage as Douglas’s decision on Spartacus when he became the first senator in American history to vote for the removal of a president from his own party.

Trump had “asked a foreign government [Ukraine] to investigate his political rival” and “withheld essential military funds from that government to insist” in a “terrible abuse of public trust,” he said.

Douglas and Romney may not agree on politics, but their actions both showed a willingness to take a stand against prevailing and sinister tides.

