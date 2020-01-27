How I can indulge my passion for fashion without exacerbating the climate crisis - Susan Dalgety

Advertisement

Buying clothes in charities is one way to avoid the problems of the global fast fashion industry, writes Susan Dalgety.

January is the poorest month. Chopping cough and persistent runny nose that don’t shift. Credit card bills inflated by Christmas surplus. A foreseeable deadline for the growing number of us who have to assess their own tax liability.

It’s no wonder that even the simplest thing – a bunch of daffodils with 99 pence, a bar of salted caramel chocolate – can boost our mood.

It was a lemon yellow scarf that I noticed a few days ago when I was browsing a shop on Princes Street.

His cheerfulness made me smile. And before I could resist the temptation, I stole my debit card and stuffed the cheap pashmina in my pocket.

“It’s a beautiful color,” smiled the young assistant, stroking the soft acrylic fabric.

Later that night I pulled the scarf out of my pocket. It still made me smile, but when I kept it with all of my other scarves – including one in an almost identical sunny shade – I felt an unusual feeling of guilt.

The scarf may have cost me just £ 9.99, but cheap fashion is one of the biggest net contributors to the climate emergency.

Every time I pick up a white five-piece t-shirt or a plastic bangle for the price of a sandwich, I contribute to the global environmental disaster that threatens to destroy life as we know it.

The fashion industry causes ten percent of all CO2 emissions. It is the second largest consumer of precious water supplies in the world. Washing our cheap and cheerful clothes sends 500,000 tons of microfibers into the sea every year. That corresponds to 50 million plastic bottles.

We British are among the worst offenders. We buy more new clothes than any other country in Europe. We almost throw them away as soon as we remove the labels from them. Almost 250 million items of clothing end up in a landfill every year.

The fashion industry accepts that it needs to change, and many of its big names, like Adidas and H&M, have signed a UN charter that aims to achieve zero emissions by 2050.

But we, the consumers, also have to change. I don’t make New Year’s resolutions because January is hard enough without giving up the simple joys of life. But this sunny yellow scarf made me think.

I will not stop buying clothes. Finding the perfect top for an evening is just as much fun as when I sneaked through Chelsea Girl and C&A as a teenager. But I’ll try to do better.

That means no more clothes to buy in 2020. Instead, I’ll try to limit my spending and impulse purchases to charities.

I can live out my passion for cheap fashion in my local Oxfam or British Heart Foundation business, knowing that I am not contributing to the climate crisis, but at the same time supporting a good cause and saving money. What can you not love about second-hand shopping?

