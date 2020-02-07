How Gareth Jones Stalin | Latest Brexit news and top stories

Advertisement

Jason Solomons

James Norton in Mr. Jones

Advertisement

Archant

JASON SOLOMONS talks to the director of a new film about a little-known journalist who has eradicated one of the greatest scandals of the 20th century

Email this article to a friend

You must be logged in to send a link to this page.

))>

Become a supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we do, you can help us by contributing to the costs of our journalism

<noscript><iframe id="button-frame" name="button-frame" scrolling="no" src="https://dashboard.presspatron.com/websites/110/get_button?origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.theneweuropean.co.uk" style="width: 180px; height: 34px; border: none;"></noscript>

For all the many film adaptations that have inspired his books, images of George Orwell himself on the screen remain rare.

He plays in the new release Mr Jones, however, played by the English actor Joseph Mawle, but not as the main character.

That role is taken over by a lesser-known contemporary from Orwell, a Welsh journalist named Gareth Jones, the first reporter to publish details in the West about the Ukrainian famine that killed millions of citizens in Stalin’s Soviet Union in the 1930s. It was in response to his research, the film claims, that Orwell wrote his allegorical classic Animal Farm.

The film was made by Polish director Agnieszka Holland, whose most famous films include Golden Globe winner Europe, Europe, Oscar-nominated In Darkness and Washington Square, as well as many episodes of American hit programs such as The Wire, Treme and House of Cards.

It is a film that shamelessly celebrates the role of journalist Jones and writer Orwell in uncovering and promoting truth, in the face of totalitarianism, skepticism and cynicism – themes that the Netherlands know resonate with the modern public.

“If you have a society where fake news sells better than real news on the internet, then anything can happen,” she says. “This is the message from Orwell and it is the message from my film. But it is something that I realize more fully after I have made the film. If you have a corrupt media, then the audience becomes indifferent to the news, they it doesn’t matter or trust it and this situation can lay the foundation for fascism, racism and all the horrors we have seen before. “

Holland knows what she is talking about. She was imprisoned and, like various filmmakers, banned from communist Poland in the 1980s. Her films about the conflicting role her nation played in the Holocaust have made her a hero and villain in contemporary Poland. “Half the country hates me and the other half loves me,” she shrugs. “We live in a divided society and it seems that dialogue between two parties is no longer possible. But that does not mean that we must remain silent.”

The new film from the Netherlands, Mr Jones, features James Norton, the actor tipped by many as the next James Bond (“I know nothing, but he would be a very good choice,” estimates Holland). He plays the lifelike Gareth Jones, an enthusiastic young Welsh journalist who rises high and has recently taken an interview with Adolf Hitler on board a flight to Frankfurt.

The story gives him the ear of former Prime Minister Lloyd George and the cabinet. He becomes a trusted adviser on international affairs, although the claims made by Hitler in Jones’s interview are ridiculed and the threats of war are mocked.

Jones travels to Moscow, now thinking he can get an audience with Stalin. However, he is confronted with obstacles and limitations and is discouraged from seeing how the press is managed and leaving himself under strict supervision, even though they may keep secrecy parties secret.

He is particularly disappointed by the behavior of New York Times correspondent Walter Duranty, played with a typical lizard-like teaching by actor Peter Sarsgaard.

Jones manages to slip away on a forbidden journey to the depths of Ukraine, where he discovers bodies lying on the street and peasants collapsed in hunger. These are the strongest sequences of the film, a real horror story of neglect and destruction.

Jones, always on the run for soldiers, almost succumbs to the cold and the famine itself.

Back in London and despite the first impact of his story, he soon realizes that his reporting is skeptical and negative. Many politicians, publishers and writers still want to believe in the idealism of the Soviet project. But a lunch with Eric Blair, better known as Orwell, inspires Animal Farm, whose passages underline the film.

“You know it’s funny,” says Holland. “Orwell’s book has actually been out of fashion since the fall of communism, really. But there is a strange statistic that in America it suddenly went out of nowhere to the top of the Amazon charts in the week after the Trump election I think Dystopias can come very quickly in fashion. “

There have been remarkably few films about Stalin’s hunger of Ukraine, an event that was later called Holodomor. Possibly because there are remarkably few verifiable facts. No one even knows for sure how many died between 1932 and 1933. Figures range from 3.5 million to 10 million, a very large number that seems so vague to me.

“That’s why it’s important to make this film,” says Holland. “History can change very quickly now that there is no truth in the media. People deny, deny, deny and they don’t look at the complexity of what happened.

You may also want to look at:

))>

“The Nazis were very precise: we know the numbers, the names, the places of everyone who dies because they have written everything down.

“Not the Russians, so the dead remain nameless, voiceless, unmarked. The fact that nobody has talked about it for decades also means that we cannot be sure of what happened.”

“My film is one image of a person who was caught as a witness, so it becomes a film about journalism and heroism.”

For Holland, the heroism of Gareth Jones lay in his determination to tell the truth, to abide by his duty. It is no easier today, she says, referring to the deaths of journalists in Russia, Turkey, Iran and Saudi Arabia.

“It is probably even harder nowadays to fight fake news,” says Holland. “I see the language of the internet, of government and civil servants changing into a fascist language that can forbid a certain view of history.

“We had this in Poland – for a while, maybe 10 years, we could be a mature society and, for example, look at our role in the Holocaust and admit our past mistakes and past past exploits. But very quickly “Politics can change very brutally and now it is illegal to say certain things. This is to deny the complexity of people, and that gray area where you find the truth.”

Dutch films were always about duality and the gray areas. Darkness operated in the sewers, where Polish resistance fighters protected Jews and let them escape, even someone who was an anti-Semite but who knew the difference between good and evil. In Europe, Europe, a Jewish boy hides his identity (and his circumcised penis) to pretend to be a Nazi and survive the war.

“I believed that art, film, literature and theater could find a different language and discuss complexity. I always believed that and I am not going to change my ideal about it. But I now see that what you say in films is always easy pushed in a bubble and labeled as a certain kind of filmmaker, so they can ignore your films, or even ban them for what they say, or for how people interpret what they say. There is so much fear in everyone now. “

I wonder if the large Polish community in Great Britain provides a certain fire audience. Polish films have done well in recent years at the British box office, giving Polish filmmakers and distributors a boost.

“It is true that this is a new audience here and that Polish people living in the UK (ex-pats, you call them?) May miss something about their home, so that social media and marketing from Poland contact them and sometimes they respond very well and many of them go to the cinema to support their films, it is an audience of nearly a million, so the films can of course do well.

“I’m not sure if my movies are the type they want to see, but some are very loyal to me, so the UK is important to me, although this movie, Mr. Jones, is about a Welsh man and in English is written by an American screenwriter set in Ukraine and London – although we shot the London scenes in Scotland. “

Holland, 71, is a diminutive with large, round glasses and a carved bowl. She talks fast and has a deadpan delivery, bursting with ideas and quick humor. She reminds me a bit of Edna Mode, from The Incredibles, barking orders and looking up. She admits that she has a greedy appetite to work practically non-stop. She lives in Paris, Poland and Los Angeles and is especially busy on American television, where she has a reputation as the go-to director to determine the early look and rhythms of what will hopefully be a long-running series.

She has also just finished making a film called Charlatan, about a famous healer named Jan Mikolasek in totalitarian Czechoslovakia from the fifties. It will debut at the upcoming Berlin film festival, a place that she calls her natural home, because she has won prizes there earlier. Mr Jones was launched there last year.

“Charlatan is a Czech film, but a co-production with Slovak, Czech, Irish and Polish finances, so yes, you can say that it is very European and of course I have a European sensitivity, although for me it is always about translating it story in a universal language.

“And that can be about good and evil. I think that good and bad fight in one person and in one society or nation. I believe you have to create a situation where one side, the good, the caring, say the Christian side, that loving, tolerant and empathic side will grow.

“But you know, evil is much easier and grows faster and it is much quicker to sow anger and division. I’m worried that we’re here right now, in the wave of an evil. That’s why the story of Gareth Jones, who looks evil the eye is fascinating, and that of Jan Mikolasek, who lives his whole life at the intersection of good and evil, amid the stormy history of Czechoslovakia in the 20th century. and attractive to me – it’s amazing what people can believe in. “

The Netherlands is also about to work on the first Polish Netflix series, which could be a daring step in terms of its popularity. Is she going to move to Poland to return to her Polish roots?

“I don’t know what I am anymore. Usually I live in a hotel, so I became a resident of city hotels, a kind of parallel universe in the world. My friends and family tell me they never know where I am, in which city I am. I miss many social events just because they assume I won’t be there. “

Maybe it’s her turn to invite everyone to a viewing party? If you’re looking for her in mid-February, try the Berlin Film Festival. For that you see Mr Jones in British cinemas from Friday.

))>

Become a supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe that our vote is important both to represent the pro-EU perspective and to rebalance the extreme right-wing extremities of much of the British national press. If you value what we do, you can help us by contributing to the costs of our journalism.

Become a supporter

))>

. (TagsToTranslate) Government