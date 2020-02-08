How Donald Trump's bright orange face became all of these memes

Advertisement

Sarah Silbiger, Getty Images

On Friday, William Moon, who posted photos of Donald Trump to the @photowhitehouse account, added a photo of the president that caught people’s attention fairly quickly. The photo of the President who crossed South Lawn on his return from Charlotte, North Carolina shows his face very much. , .Orange. It didn’t take long for this simple photo to become a popular meme on Twitter.

Simply scroll through the answers to Moon’s first tweet and you will find some real winners.

Advertisement

There is the “Wilson!” to take

There is also “Golden Face” from the office

If someone has not done this, what is the internet for?

For some reason, this really inspires a good, firm laugh

Since becoming president more than three years ago, Trump has fueled the meme community with countless opportunities. There was the meme “covfefe” from May 2017 – when the president clearly intended to write “negative press reports” and instead put a new word in a tweet. This wasn’t necessarily a meme, but Hillary Clinton trolled Trump with her answer to “covfefe”.

In October 2018, Trump climbed Air Force One with toilet paper apparently sticking to his shoe. BuzzFeed reporter Claudia Koerner originally tweeted the shot and the answers worked.

Sometimes you don’t even need a meme to get a point across.

Oh, and in case you think there’s a version of the bright orange face photo, it’s also available in black and white.

Somehow that doesn’t make the effects more subtle.

Hilary Weaver

Hilary Weaver is a New York-based freelance writer who writes on politics, queer issues, Meryl Streep, Glenn Close, and every woman the Queen has ever made a lady.