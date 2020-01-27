How did Tiger Woods react to the news that Kobe Bryant had died?

Advertisement

By: Barry Werner |

January 27, 2020

Tiger Woods was surprised by a surprise on Sunday when the gallery at the Farmers Insurance Open in Torrey Pines begged him to “Do it for Mamba” on the 18th green.

Woods was focused on the final round of the tournament and did not know that his friend Kobe Bryant, along with his daughter and seven other people, had died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, (CA).

CBS Sports Amanda Balionis got the raw, emotional reaction of the big wave that ended in a tie for the ninth after a final 70 round that brought him to 279.

