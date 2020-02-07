Advertisement

In the city, supermarkets quickly emptied when panicked shoppers hurried to get groceries. Days earlier, the government had closed Hubei Province, the epicenter of the new virus and a transportation hub in central China.

Supplying the country’s 1.4 billion people with food is one of the Communist Party’s greatest challenges. Even before the virus broke out, this task was difficult enough due to the outbreak of swine fever and the effects of decades of pollution and urban expansion. Within a few days of buying the panic, the authorities had opened special thoroughfares for essential food and medical items called “green passages”.

“Any increase in food prices could lead to social unrest, and the government is giving top priority to this issue,” said Ma Wenfeng, senior analyst at Beijing Orient Agrar-Business Consultant Ltd. “Food is more important than masks.”

The measures are effective in the capital. A visit to a supermarket in Beijing this week has shown that fresh vegetables and fruit that first came on the market are now piled up on the shelves.

“We have no more worries and can get everything we need,” said Liu Ying, a woman in her fifties who was shopping in a supermarket in southern Beijing.

The Green Passages helped lower prices in some areas, Lian Weiliang, deputy head of the National Development and Reform Commission, said on Monday in a state broadcast.

Prevent prices

Average vegetable prices on Thursday were 11% higher than before the holidays, while pork prices rose 4.1%, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs.

Lian said China will transport state pork reserves to Wuhan. The government said it released another 10,000 tons of pork from the reserves today.

With the outbreak spreading around New Year’s Eve, many citizens already had enough food in stock for the holidays, so panicking in some supermarkets was “psychological”, Ma said in Beijing Orient.

The country also has huge reserves of basic grains such as rice and wheat, which are stored in government silos nationwide.

China’s national food and strategic reserves administration has urged local governments to ensure the supply of grain and cooking oil to prevent bottlenecks, panic buying and price spikes, and said it would release items from the reserves if necessary. There is enough rice and wheat in government stocks to feed the public for a year, Lian said.

Other products are more challenging. China relies on imports of some foods, especially soybeans and edible oils. It also boosted imports of pork, one of the country’s most popular meats, after African swine fever forced the country to kill millions of indigenous pigs.

China’s Ministry of Commerce said the country would increase imports of meat and other products to make up for any deficits, while state food companies Cofco and Sinograin were asked to resume production to increase supply, Xinhua state media reported.

The Asian nation agreed to buy $ 40 to $ 50 billion a year in agricultural products, mainly soy and meat, for the next two years under the phase 1 trade agreement signed last month.

Still, the corona virus can dampen the nation’s demand for some products. People eat less and avoid restaurants along with other public places. Restaurants and food stalls are among the largest consumers of pork and other meat, as well as products such as palm oil.

About 5 kilometers from the supermarket there is a street with restaurants and a small pasta restaurant. The light is off and a sign on the door says “closed”. The owner, Ji Jingping, is waiting for the government to tell her when it can reopen, although that may not make much of a difference.

“Nobody dares”

“Even if you open, nobody dares to eat outside,” said Ji. “There are many restaurants like us. All restaurants along the street are closed.” Ji still pays 20 employees and a monthly rent of 50,000 yuan, saying that it could be even more difficult for large restaurants with lots of workers and expensive rents.

The New Year holidays are over, but most of the streets in Beijing remain deserted. Restaurants, public parks and cinemas are closed. Supermarket and citizen visitors who go home to their communities now usually need to have their temperatures tested before entering.

To prevent the virus from spreading, most Chinese provinces banned festivals, parties, and restaurants during the biggest holidays of the year. As part of this effort, more than a dozen cities and provinces have extended the New Year break by one week.

“Restaurants are among the companies most affected during the holidays,” said Li Qiang, chief analyst at Shanghai JC Intelligence Co., a private agricultural consultancy in Shanghai.

According to a report by Ren Zeping, chief economist of China Evergrande Group, a developer from Shenzhen, restaurants and retail businesses suffered losses of around 500 billion yuan (US $ 71.7 billion) in just seven days during the holidays. That’s about 10% of last year’s 4.7 billion yuan total catering sales.

Ren expects the country’s economic growth to slow to 5% this year due to the fall in demand and production, the impact on investment, higher short-term unemployment and rising prices.

