How can they do this to us? - The mother of Harry Dunn attacks the government after espionage claim

The mother of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn has criticized the government after reports of the alleged murderer of her son as a spy at the CIA.

Charlotte Charles told PA news agency that she and the rest of the Dunn family were “full of anger” after hearing the alleged past of Anne Sacoolas and asking the British government, “how could they do this to us?”

Mrs. Charles said the new reports in a British newspaper took her to the early days after the death of her son when she claimed that the government “tried to put all this under the carpet”.

Harry Dunn’s mother Charlotte Charles (Aaron Chown / PA)

The Dunn family spokesperson, Radd Seiger, has called for a public investigation into the case and said Foreign Minister Dominic Raab did not mention the suspect’s report as CIA officer.

herself.

PA understands that the family has since written to the Foreign Ministry asking for a statement about what they knew about the history of Sacoolas at the CIA.

Dunn was killed when his motorcycle crashed into a car on August 27 last year outside of an American military base in Northamptonshire.

Sacoolas, 42, the wife of an intelligence officer in RAF Croughton, claimed diplomatic immunity after the crash and was able to return to her home country, leading to an international controversy.

She was accused of causing Mr. Dunn’s death by dangerous driving in December, but US Foreign Minister Mike Pompeo rejected an extradition request last month after the US Department of Foreign Affairs said the request to invoke diplomatic immunity practical nullity and an extremely worrying problem would be precedent.

In response to the latest reports, Mrs. Charles said to PA: “How could they do this to us?

“We have plunged ourselves into building relationships with the government, despite the terrible way they treated us.

“We believe in giving people a second chance. But I am furious today and my family is full of anger. “

Mrs. Charles added, “How could they withhold this from us? This does not affect the fact that Anne Sacoolas returns, what she is.

“But to hear this from them, show that they have not been frank to us at all and take us back to those terrible days when they were trying to kick it all under the carpet.

“We are determined to ensure that this never happens again with another family.

“I don’t know what the government thinks to do or why they treat us the way they are.

“It is an absolute scandal and I know that Radd is calling for a full public inquiry and action plan from the government.

“We will not rest until Anne Sacoolas is back and we have guaranteed the security of the nation as far as so-called diplomats are committing crimes here in the UK.”

The family of Harry Dunn (from left) Charlotte Charles, stepfather Bruce Charles, family spokesperson Radd Seiger, father Tim Dunn and stepmother Tracey Dunn (David Mirzoeff / PA)

Call for a public inquiry after reports that the suspect had served as a CIA officer, Mr. Seiger said to PA: “Something has obviously gone very wrong and it is no wonder that Boris Johnson did not find it appropriate to parents and to meet me.

“He is the leader of the team and is nowhere else to be seen than making completely inappropriate and useless public comments.

“It’s a shame he didn’t meet us even when Donald Trump did.”

Mr. Seiger added: “I now call for a full public inquiry into who knew what and when in the government and the regrettable way in which this family was treated.

“It is high time that the nation saw with complete transparency whether the government gave priority to protecting the identity of the Sacoolas family over the well-being and rights of Harry’s family.

“The US government told the FCO that they would remove Anne Sacoolas from the UK unless the UK had strong objections.

“To this day, the family has seen no evidence that the UK has actually raised such objections and is indeed afraid that they have sent her away to the airport.”

A Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said, “Anne Sacoolas has been notified to us as a husband with no official role.”

Earlier, former foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt urged the US to treat the UK as an ally and rendition of Sacoolas.

He told Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday that it is “completely unacceptable” that Sacoolas is not undergoing justice in the UK.

Claiming that Sacoolas himself might have been a CIA agent, Mr. Hunt added, “It may have an impact and I don’t know the truth of these things because I am no longer a foreign secretary, but I still think it is totally and completely unacceptable that she is not facing justice in the UK.

“And if anyone is questioning, I think we should just ask what would have happened if the boat had been on the other side, or a British diplomat would have been involved in a road accident in the United States where someone had died and fled on a private plane back to the UK and avoided justice – I don’t think President Trump would stand for a second.

“And I would just say to the United States, I am someone who is the strongest supporter of the special relationship, I think that in a very uncertain world the democracies of the world should work together, but if we are in an alliance treat allies and that does not happen. “