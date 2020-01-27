How Ariana Grande responded when Billie Eilish said she earned Grammy from the album of the year

Advertisement

Billie Eilish swept the Grammy this year, but she didn’t think she deserved to win as many prizes as she did. In her album of the Year acceptance speech, Eilish went so far as to say that Ariana Grande actually earned the prize for Thank U, Next. The camera caught Grande’s reaction from the audience, and it said a lot about Grande’s character – and how much she adores Eilish. Grande dismissed the idea altogether and blew Eilish a kiss. (Grande also wore a new green outfit, her third look of the night.)

Eilish told Grande: “I think it (Thanks, Next) (Album of the Year) deserves more than anything else in the world. I love you so much.”

Grande and Eilish both had different Grammy nominations this evening and Eilish won five of her six: Album of the Year (When We All Fall Inleep, Where Do We Go?), Song of the Year (“Bad Guy”), Best New Artist , Record of the year (“Bad Guy”) and the best pop song album (if we all fall asleep, where are we going?). The only prize she did not win was Best Pop Solo Performance (“Bad Guy”). That went to Lizzo for ‘Truth Hurts’.

Advertisement

Grande has since been nominated for Record of the Year (“7 Rings”), Album of the Year (Thank You, Next), Best Pop Solo Performance (“7 Rings”), Best Pop Duo / Group Performance (“Boyfriend”)) and Best Pop Vocal Album (Thanks, Next). She did not win in one of these categories, nor does it matter. She tweeted shortly after the ceremony: “I had a great time tonight 🙂 thank you for everything.”

Alyssa Bailey

News and strategy editor

Alyssa Bailey is the news and strategy editor on ELLE.com, where she oversees the coverage of celebrities and royals (especially Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton).

Advertisement