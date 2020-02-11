Advertisement

Paris: A Briton has managed to pass the coronavirus on to at least eleven other people without ever entering the epicenter of the outbreak in China. This shows how the deadly virus can spread quickly in a globalized world.

The adult British citizen, who was not publicly mentioned, intercepted the virus during a conference in Singapore and then passed it on to several countrymen on vacation in the French Alps before finally being diagnosed in the UK.

Five of the infected were hospitalized in France, five in the UK and another man on the Spanish island of Mallorca.

The man attended a business conference in Singapore from January 20-22. Over 100 people attended the conference, including at least one Chinese citizen from Hubei Province, the epicenter of the epidemic, which has now killed more than 900 people.

He then traveled to France to spend a few days in the Contamines-Montjoie ski area in the Alps from January 24 to 28 with a group of other British citizens who lived in two apartments in the same chalet.

After returning to the south of England, the man contracted fever and went to a medical center in the south-east city of Brighton, where he was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

On February 6, he was transferred to the Infectious Diseases Unit at St. Thomas Hospital in London.

Five other people who had contact with him in the French ski chalet were subsequently classified as infected by the British health authorities.

Some of the staff at The Grenadier, where the man went shortly before his hospitalization, were also isolated. But the pub has remained open.

A Brighton medical center said Monday it was temporarily closed, “for urgent health and safety reasons.”

According to the BBC and Sky News, one of the center’s employees rated the virus as positive, although this has not been officially confirmed.

Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said on February 8 that five British citizens, including one child, who had stayed with the man in the chalet had tested positive. Six other Brits who lived in the same chalet were also hospitalized for observation.

“They show no serious signs,” added Buzyn.

Entrepreneurs at the Contamines-Montjoie resort sought to avoid exaggerating the threat as French families were willing to relocate to the area for half of their ski vacation.

Three schools that were visited by one of the infected Britons – the nine-year-old – are closed and 100 have been tested by humans. So far, all results have been negative. Similar efforts were made to track down passengers who had taken the man on a flight from Geneva – the closest major airport to Contamines-Montjoie – when he returned to the UK on January 28.

A member of the group he stayed with in France sought medical help after his return to Mallorca. The contamination occurred between January 25th and 29th, according to the Spanish authorities.

The man in Mallorca is “currently in good health. He shows practically no symptoms,” said Fernando Simon, an official from the Spanish Ministry of Health.

The Mallorca man’s wife and two daughters, aged 10 and 7, who were also hospitalized for test purposes, showed no signs of infection.

Experts said that the speed of transmission showed the potential for the novel corona virus to become a global pandemic.

“The latest report on the transfer to British nationals in France is a worrying but possibly not unexpected development,” said Paul Hunter, professor of medicine at the University of East Anglia.

