House to vote on lifting Trump's travel ban

The House of Representatives spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi will hold a press conference on Capitol Hill on December 6, 2019. (Loren Elliott / Reuters)

House spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi said Monday that the house will pass a law to lift President Trump’s travel ban that prohibits citizens of certain countries from entering the United States with a high rate of extremist violence for reasons of national security.

Pelosi said the judiciary committee will look into Judge Chu’s “National Non-Immigration Law or NO BAN Act,” written by representative Judy Chu, in the next few weeks.

“House Democrats continue to reject President Trump’s cruel, un-American travel ban in all its iterations,” Pelosi said in a statement, adding that the law “will prohibit religious discrimination in our immigration system and limit the President’s enforcement capabilities to such biased and bigoted Limitations. “

Trump confirmed last week that the government plans to expand the list of travel-ban countries that currently affect Iranian, Libyan, Syrian, Somali, and Yemeni nationals. The ban also limits visas for those from Venezuela and North Korea. The White House had originally proposed to put Sudan on the list and temporarily ban all refugees for 120 days.

“It is important that we deprive the president of power to bring prejudice into politics,” Californian Democrat Chu said at a press conference.

House Justice Committee chairman Jerry Nadler said Monday that his committee would adopt the travel ban lifting law in about two weeks.

Trump announced the controversial ban in January 2017, referring to terrorist concerns in the countries listed in the regulation and distrust of the way countries investigate their travelers. Critics of the bill said the ban discriminated against Muslims.

The travel ban met with numerous legal objections and prompted the White House to propose a watered down version of the original ban. The Supreme Court approved the new version in December 2017 and confirmed it last summer.

