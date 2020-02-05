House of Payne Revival comes to BET, Tyler Perry revealed; Return of the cast

Advertisement

The long-awaited family reunion from Paynes is finally taking place. TVLine has found that House of Payne is being revived on BET eight years after its 254-episode run was released on TBS.

What’s special, everyone from the unique blacksmiths of the present day – LaVan Davis, Cassi Davis Patton, Lance Gross, Demetria McKinney, Anne McClain from China, Larramie “Doc” Shaw, Keshia Knight Pulliam and Allen Payne – is expected in some ways Way will return.

According to the official announcement, the new season of House of Payne “begins 5 years later when [retired fire chief Curtis Payne and his lovely wife Ella] tackle life’s problems with their quirky modern household.”

The collection’s creator, Tyler Perry, teased House of Payne’s return on Twitter in January and released a video of the scripts he wanted to make in 2020. In addition to scripts of revelations like The Oval and The Haves and The Have Nots, followers have also seen a stack for House of Payne. Assuming that nothing changes, the title of the first episode will probably be “Been a Lengthy Time” again. Watch this video at:

After all, this is not the primary point in time when the Payne budget as a whole has landed, as the TBS present led to 2012. A one-season spin-off called The Paynes, whose stars included Jackee Harry, aired on OWN in 2018.

BET Networks and Tyler Perry Studios also produce a brand new comedy sequence called Assisted Residing with David Mann, Tamela Mann, J. Anthony Brown, Na’im Lynn, Courtney Nichole, Tayler Buck and Alex Henderson. Here is the official summary for this new sequence: After Jeremy drops his job, he decides to move to the backwoods of Georgia to help his crazy grandfather. Grandpa Vinny foolishly bought a dilapidated residence for the elderly and he approaches overhead, but a comedy occurs when Mr. Brown and Cora present themselves in time as needy traders. “

Every assisted living and house of payne is expected to broadcast new episodes of BET this summer.

Are you excited to see the Paynes again or did 254 episodes suffice? Write a comment with your ideas below.