“The Yellow Wallpaper” by American writer Charlotte Perkins Gilman created feminist fireworks the moment they appeared in the January 1892 issue of New England Magazine. The short story is in the form of a secret diary of a young married woman suffering from “temporary nervous depression – a slight hysterical tendency”. In fact, the diagnosis was made by her husband, who also happens to be “a senior doctor”. In line with modern medical practice, “John” has prescribed a radical recovery course, in which the narrator is separated from her little baby and locked in the kindergarten on the top floor of a rented country house: “I … absolutely must not ‘work’. until I’m fine again “

Gilman wrote from her own agonizing experience: Five years earlier, she had suffered postnatal depression after her daughter was born. She was to Dr. Silas Weir Mitchell, America’s leading female mental health expert. His punishment regime for depressed middle-class patients included strict bed rest without reading, writing, painting and, if possible, thinking. His theory was based on the ubiquitous belief that if modern girls stopped wanting things – education, voting, but above all “work” – they would be happy, that is, docile again. Mitchell instructed Gilman to live as homely as possible, “and never touch pens, brushes, or pencils as long as you live.” Gilman later wrote about her treatment, which felt more like a prison sentence, “I … came dangerously close to losing my mind.”

And that is exactly what happens to the narrator of “The Yellow Wallpaper” when she discovers that she has “no congenial work with excitement and change” and that her starved imagination is at the mercy of the grace of unknown terror. As her mood darkens, she notices disturbing things in her room: there are bars on the windows, iron rings on the walls, and her bed is pinned to the floor. Even more depressing is the sulfur-yellow wallpaper with its strange smell and eerie pattern.

It is boring enough to confuse the eye when chasing, strong enough to constantly irritate and provoke your studies, and if you follow the lame, unsafe curves for a while, you suddenly commit suicide – plunge into outrageous angles, destroy yourself in outrageous contradictions.

At this point, the reader begins to wonder whether the narrator can be trusted. Can it really be as she now suggests that her husband and sister act not as their caretakers but as their prison guards? And what about the shape of the woman she claims to sneak under the poisonous yellow paper? Should we interpret this as a strong symbol for the narrator’s suppressed creative desires, her psychic shadow? Or is she just crazy?

Lindsey Mendick, whose show

The yellow background image was just opened at

Eastside Projects in Birmingham Photo: Courtesy of Eastside Projects

“History’s refusal to limit itself to a single interpretation makes it such a fruitful work,” said Gail Marshall, a professor of Victorian literature and culture at the University of Reading. In the more than a hundred years since its publication, the 6,000 words that have so victoriously nullified the oppression of women by the patriarchy have been transformed into endless new forms. “The Yellow Wallpaper” has been performed countless times both as a one-woman show and as an ensemble piece. It borrowed for the radio play and broadcast it on television several times and even delivered the plot for an episode of The Twilight Zone. There were at least eight theatrical versions, the youngest by Kourosh Ahari, that carried the story over to America in the 1950s.

In the past three years, however, this groundbreaking text has regained urgency. “The Yellow Wallpaper” speaks directly to our #MeToo moment, “says Marshall, pointing out the special kind of power the husband wants to exercise in Gilman’s story. There is no gross physical violence, not even a crossword puzzle Instead, the narrator describes a kind of psychological torture that constantly attacks her own sense of reality: “John doesn’t know how much I really suffer. He knows there is no reason he has to suffer, and that satisfies him. “Here, Marshall suggests giving a textbook report of what we have only recently recognized, let alone a name for” forced control. “An older term for this could be” gaslighting “.

The writer Charlotte Perkins Gilman. Photo: Granger Historical Picture Archive / Alamy Stock Photo

In such a rich context, it’s no wonder Gilman’s little masterpiece is transforming into vibrant new forms. On February 22nd, an exhibition by the American Nigerian artist Kehinde Wiley will open at the William Morris Gallery in East London, consisting of a series of portraits of women that were created explicitly in conversation with Gilman’s classic feminist text. At first glance, Wiley, who became famous for the Smithsonian in 2018 through the portrait of Barack Obama, may seem an unlikely fan of the story. The Yale-educated artist, who grew up in South Central Los Angeles, is best known for his hyper-real portraits of working-class men and women dressed in lively streetwear. His monumental figures radiate health and self-confidence, a world far from the pale, neurasthenic wasp woman we imagine as the narrator of “The Yellow Wallpaper” – someone who actually looks very similar to Gilman.

For his new show, Wiley and his team went looking for female subjects in nearby Dalston. “Streetcasting went very well,” says curator Rowan Bain. “Women were invited to be photographed, and Kehinde worked on these pictures.” However, the figures shown are far more than just character sketches that come from contemporary street life. Wiley’s practice always depended on confidently inserting his subjects into the formal traditions of European high art.

It is a sophisticated portrait that was created in the tradition of a Rococo master like Giovanni Battista Tiepolo or with the silky hint of a John Singer Sargent. The ornate gold frames resemble something a Medici could have ordered. And then there’s the background. Most of the time, Wiley positions his figures with tight black leggings, gigantic shades and Nike slogans in front of a repeating floral grid pattern that is reminiscent of a piece of classic William Morris wallpaper that is saturated with the colors of West African Ankara (prints). Wiley suggests merging these clashing traditions to reflect on the historical exclusion of certain types of bodies from the privileges of high art.

Portrait of John and George Soane, 2013 © 2019 Kehinde Wiley. Courtesy of the Stephen Friedman Gallery. Photo: 2019 Kehinde Wiley. Courtesy of the Stephen Friedman Gallery.

“The issue of race cannot be overlooked in” The Yellow Wallpaper, “argues Marshall. Since Gilman’s short story was rediscovered by second wave feminists in the 1970s, the tendency has been to read it as a bourgeois white woman’s escape from the Patriarchate prison. But look closely, Marshall suggests, and you’ll see something more complex going on. The building in which the narrator is imprisoned is an old “colonial” mansion from the time of slave keeping in America. The shackles in the room indicate the violent physical restraint of the black bodies. And it’s not just a woman crawling under the wallpaper. At the end of the story, the narrator discovered “so many” women who she believed have freed themselves from the bright yellow prison. “What we see here is a powerful moment when women come together to act together,” says Marshall.

There was nothing I could do, but the less I did, the more sick I got. A new terror gripped me every day

Lindsey Mendik

It is this response from Gilman’s writing to the lives of contemporary women that caught the eye of Lindsey Mendick, a young artist and sculptor whose show The Yellow Wallpaper had just opened at Eastside Projects in Birmingham. “The moment I read Gilman’s short story, the parallels to my own experience felt scary,” says Mendick. When she was 18, she dropped out of art school and retired to a small bedroom in her parents’ house in north London. “There was nothing I could do, but the less I did, the more sick I became. Every day I was startled and I thought obsessively.”

Agoraphobia, insomnia, and victims of constant panic attacks worsened Mendick’s mental health to a point where she feared that she had started hallucinating. “One night I looked out the window of my bedroom and saw six men in black with walkie talkies raving about our dead end. It was terrible, like realizing all my worst fears. “Mendick’s parents assumed this was just the latest symptom of her daughter’s fragmented state of mind, but a few days later it was revealed that the family’s neighbor was the former Russian spy Alexander Litvinenko, and he had been poisoned.

Mendick’s new show puts her own creepy experience in conversation with that of Gilman’s narrator. “I wanted to explore a domestic Gothic style, the terror that can lurk in very familiar, homely objects.”

Lindsey Mendick’s show

The yellow wallpaper. Photo: Courtesy of Eastside Projects

There’s yellow wallpaper here, but it’s not the whirlwind of art and craft described in the original story and even in Wiley’s rendering. Instead, they are strict geometric forms of the middle of the 20th century that resemble the repeating bars of a lattice, a lattice or a prison. Mendick’s family is addressed by a number of nesting Russian dolls, and Litvinenko’s story is also read in the form of a tiny putin head and some dark-looking sushi rolls (the poisoning of the Russian defector is said to have taken place in a central London) Japanese snack bar). In Mendick’s world, as in “The Yellow Wallpaper,” it is “those intimate, homey, scaled-down spaces that make you feel safe that turn out to be the most terrifying of all.”

• Kehinde Wiley: The yellow wallpaper will be on February 22nd at the William Morris Gallery, London E17.

• Lindsey Mendick: The yellow wallpaper is at Eastside Projects in Birmingham until April 11th.