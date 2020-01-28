House gives bill to support Holocaust education

Advertisement

January 28 (UPI) – The House adopted a dual law on International Holocaust Memorial Day to increase support and spending on education to raise awareness of the Holocaust and curb anti-Semitism.

The Never Again Education Act passed House 393-5 on Monday in favor of the $ 10 million allocation over a five-year period to expand the education program of the Holocaust Memorial Museum of the United States for teachers to raise awareness about the Holocaust to improve.

If implemented, it would require the Washington museum to develop and disseminate accurate, relevant and accessible resources for teachers across the country, to expand a website where teachers have access to learning materials and to expand its professional development programs. to support.

“While re-committed ourselves to the promise of” Never again “on this 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, I am reminded that the Holocaust lessons apply not only to anti-Semitism but to all forms of hatred and I cannot think of a better way to honor the memories of the murdered people than to ensure that our students know their names and their stories, “said Democratic Rep. Carolyn Maloney, who sponsored the bill. “If we don’t learn from history, we are doomed to repeat it. I urge the Senate to respond quickly to this bill.”

Co-sponsor Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., With the adoption of this bill, said to prepare future generations to stand up to anti-Semitism and to recognize that the Holocaust should never be forgotten.

“While we continue to condemn gruesome acts of anti-Semitism around the world, we must also take proactive measures to educate states and schools and provide them with the necessary means to incorporate Holocaust education into their classrooms, so that all students are harmed Understand Holocaust and its impact, “said Stefanik.

The vote took place on the International Holocaust Memorial Day in memory of the deaths of about 6 million Jewish people who were killed by Nazi Germany during the Second World War.

The bill also comes in the midst of a recent increase in violence against Jews in the United States. At the beginning of this month, the police accused a man of hate crimes and attempted murder for injuring an Orthodox Jewish man and four other people during a machete attack during a Hanukkah party in New York.

