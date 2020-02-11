Advertisement

Hot Snakes, the band of the San Diego Ripper, which John Reis and Rick Froberg founded after the breakup of the post-hardcore titans Drive Like Jehu, are making a lot of noise again. Hot Snakes separated in 2005 and came back together in 2011 for live show purposes. In 2018 they came back with Jericho Sirens, their first album in 14 years. You don’t waste time provoking another riot.

Hot Snakes are currently releasing a series of four 7-inch singles that will lead to their next album. The first of these singles was “Checkmate” and it was released in November. It was ruling. It’s supposed to be seasonal songs, and although it’s still February, Hot Snakes “Checkmate” has now followed up with a triumphantly ugly new banger called “I Shall Be Free”.

“I Shall Be Free” is based on a large, discordant seesaw reef. There are strangled vocals, menacing noises that sound like a melodica, and a lyric that is about stuffing my ass. Good shit! Hear it below.

The single “I Shall Be Free” is now available from Sub Pop and can be ordered from Bandcamp.