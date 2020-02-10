Advertisement

It’s physics: For every “Hot Girl Summer” there is an identical and opposite “Hot Girl Bummer”. I don’t make rules. Take on Isaac Newton or Gott or the Young Money Records roster around 2010.

A decade ago, YMCMB labelmates Nicki Minaj and Drake triggered shock waves that continue to this day. Nicki’s street-intelligent lyrical skills, his cartoonistic energy and his body-positive feminism were so influential for our current generation of rising rap stars that Megan Thee Stallion thought it right to include the queen in her meme hymn “Hot Girl Summer” last year At the same time that Nicki was leaving, her compatriot, Lil Wayne’s protégé, Aubrey Graham, was developing a parallel rapper-singer hybrid that would shape the approach of an entire generation of Sadboys. There are now many mutations, but none There would certainly be no Blackbears in Drake, and 29-year-old Floridian is experiencing a breakout moment thanks to the “Hot Girl Bummer” mentioned earlier.

The strengthened self-love of women and the short-sighted self-pity of men have been two of the defining trends of mainstream pop in recent years. The tropics, on the other hand, blossomed when the dynamics of power overshadowed romanticism and the traditional love song was practically extinct. Of course, a song called “Hot Girl Bummer” would follow a celebratory hit called “Hot Girl Summer”. That is science.

“Hot Girl Bummer” is Blackbear’s biggest hit so far and has ranked 23rd on the “Hot 100” of Billboard. With the release of the full “Hot 100” there will probably be a few more places. (“Hot Girl Summer” was crowned especially in 11th place.) The rise of the Blackbear song has been steady since August. The original “low budget music video” now has 30 million views, followed three months later by a “high budget music video” that is now increasing the number of millions of views. “Hot Girl Bummer” has been climbing the Hot 100 for 21 weeks.

The undeniably catchy hook uses Guillermo Díaz’s job-related termination of Half Baked Energy for a catharsis after the breakup: “Fuck you and you and you / I hate your friends and they hate me too.” Blackbear’s talkative rap vocals are supported by extremely trendy Production: constantly strumming barebone power chords, minimal trap beat, menacingly billowing synthesizers. There are texts about vomiting in Birkin bags and teasing with “a broken emo girl”, which Blackbear unpacked in a painful Genius note: “I’m teasing this cool, sad girl. It’s like a mood now. It’s cool to express that mood, I’m mysterious, but I like suicide or something. “

Once upon a time, artist Mat Musto left high school to pursue a career in the music industry. A few years after he moved to Atlanta for his big break with Ne-Yo, he was next to Mike Posner, with whom he later formed the rap duo Mansionz, cowrote for Justin Bieber’s 2012 hit Boyfriend. At around the same time, he shifted his focus from inaudible indie folk to uninspired old R&B and spent the rest of the decade chasing trends, first as an independent SoundCloud-based artist and then from the dark niches of the major- label system.

At Vice, critic Drew Millard called Blackbear’s Interscope debut, the 2017 digital drug dealer, “the worst album I’ve ever heard,” and dismissed his creative bankruptcy as follows: “His only three influences seem to be the early weekend, that Mid-Period Weeknd and the latest work from the Weeknd. ”But digital drug dealer Blackbear brought his first Hot 100 hit, the # 40 highlight“ Do Re Mi ”, an act of Abel Tesfaye worship that is so simple Since the title suggests, our man Musto has since fallen into the vacuum left by the late SoundCloud rap stars Juice WRLD, XXXTentacion and (especially) Lil Peep, the wave of depressed party monster rap that is more pop with rock guitars, he’s on tour for Halsey and his music shares more than a little DNA with Manic’s minimalist post-genre soup.

Except that Halsey is a really fascinating force in the modern pop scene, while Blackbear is an empty biter that makes Halsey’s Ex-G-Eazy sound sophisticated in comparison. ANONYMOUS, the album blackbear that was released last spring, is consistently catchy and competently produced, but is brimming with faux profundities. “What do I do on the day my drug dealer moves away?”, He complains about the heartfelt tribute “drug dealer” and remarks: “You drive a Prius and have an Uber sign, you have to have Uber on your side / I drive I never really asked deeply about you. “A ballad entitled” BURNT AF “begins:” I woke up at 7:00 am with Mars Volta. The songs you played remind me that we are have gotten older. “

I definitely feel like an idiot when I look at the prospect of a child throwing up new Blackbear songs somewhere, like characters piling up pills in Blackbear songs. The latest song, “Me & Ur Ghost”, sings it in a light tenor reminiscent of “I hate you, I love you” and how the former collaborator Machine Gun Kelly bangs. Through the production that transforms coffeehouse folk pop into grueling top 40 synth pop, he tries to wipe out the remains of a sour romance. “Tell me what to do with all these pictures on my iPhone,” raps blackbear. “Even all these videos that only you and I know.” This is an attributable observation, but when I temporarily confused it with depth, I had to consider the possibility that listening to a series of Blackbear music for this column made me actively lazy. Too bad.

CHART CLOCK

Hi there. This is your captain Scott standing in for Chris DeVille on vacation. Did you know that I also wrote the News In Brief section of this column as a ghostwriter? I’m a pophead if I don’t hear Nechochwen / Panopticon. You are in good hands.

This week’s top 10 songs are the same as last week, with just a few small swaps. Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” leads the Hot 100 for a fifth week in a row, making it the first song with a screeching wiper impression that topped the charts for five weeks. In the fourth week behind “The Box” Future and Drake’s “Life Is Good” is in second place. Post Malones “Circles” are in third place and Maroons “Memories” are in fourth place. “Dance Monkey” by Australian Sensation Tones Und ich reach a new high with # 5 and according to Billboard, it is the first five hits that have been written by only one woman in eight years. The bottom half of the top 10 belongs to Lewis Capaldi (“Someone You Loved”), Arizona Zervas (“Roxanne”, 7th place), Dan + Shay + Bieber (“10,000 Hours”), Dua Lipa (“Someone, whom you loved ”). Don’t start now ”) and someone named Billie Eilish (“ Everything I Wanted ”) in 10th place.

Billboard 200’s album chart is much more dynamic this week with five debuts. Lil Wayne’s occasionally great funeral, which Stereogum’s Tom Breihan wrote about, is the country’s new # 1 album with 139,000 equivalent album units. It is Wayne’s fifth top chart, whose sales have been boosted by ticket and merch bundles. Roddy Ricch’s excuse me for being anti-social, falling to # 2 and Eminem’s music to be murdered falling to # 3. Russ’ Shake The Snow bends to number 4 and Posty’s Hollywood’s bleeding stays at number 5. They are five rap albums in the top 5 slots, though Billboard suggests this didn’t happen until last January. The ubiquitous Billie Eilish takes 6th place. If we all fall asleep, where are we going? followed by Kesha’s High Road, Halseys Manic and Louis Tomlinson’s semi-cool Britannia debut Walls at 7-9. (Walls gives Arista the first new top 10 album in nine years.) This week’s top 10 are rounded off by Yo Gotti’s Untrapped.

This column could be completely on vacation next week. If not, I’ll see you here again. Here’s Chris again with a previously submitted look at this week’s new tracks …

POP FIVE

Carly Rae Jepsen – “Let’s be friends”

The first time this is better than any song on Dedicated. Not only is it a lot of fun, it also brings a new twist to the 80s pastiche that drives E • MO • TION.

Pussycat Dolls – “Respond”

I’m not a pop fan who knows the names of the non-Nicole Scherzinger Pussycat dolls, so this reunion means nothing to me. But the song is fine.

Justin Bieber – “Intentions” (Feat. Quavo)

This is my favorite song from Changes. Leakage of computer-controlled R&B is an extremely enjoyable context for Bieber’s voice.

Niall Horan – “No Judgment”

The guitar work and Niall’s charming appearance in the video speak for themselves.

Sean Paul & Tove Lo – “Call Me”

You: Why should Sean Paul and Tove Lo basically re-create “Cheap Thrills”? Ich: Why shouldn’t they ?!

BRIEFS

In the latest episode of his YouTube series, Justin Bieber spoke of how serious his drug use was: “I woke up in the morning and the first thing I did was popping pills and smoking dull things and starting my day.” (BBC )

Bieber’s changes affect Travis Scott, Post Malone, Quavo and others. (Complex)

Taylor Swift leaves Sony / ATV (home to her publishing rights since she was 14) for Universal. (Taylor Swift)

Rihanna will receive the President’s Award at the 51st NAACP Image Awards later this month. (BET)

Demi Lovato will host a talk show for Quibi. (THR)

The Format, the 00 indie pop act with fun for the future. Singer Nate Ruess announced some reunion shows. (MTV)

Finneas performed in Fallon. (YouTube)

Chance The Rapper, Bad Bunny and Quavo will take part in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game this weekend. (Instagram)

Niall Horan’s new album Heartbreak Weather will be released on March 13th. (Idolator)

A Florida Georgia Line remix of Justin Bieber’s “Yummy” is coming. (Instagram)

Sam Smith’s new single “To Die For” will be released on Friday. It is reported to open with a Donnie Darko example. (Instagram)

“Slow Burn” by Kacey Musgraves is now available as a candle. (Instagram)

