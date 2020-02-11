Hospital blows end in 73-year-old man's death, authorities say

Advertisement

37-year-old Long Beach man accused of assaulting 73-year-old patient with whom he shared a hospital room could face new charges after the older man died of his injuries, officials said. authorities this week.

Francisco Sanchez-Reyes of Long Beach died Sunday morning – nine days after being attacked at the College Medical Center on Pacific Avenue, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Sanchez-Reyes was seriously injured in the upper torso and was transported to another hospital in critical condition, police said.

Reginald Daniel Panthier was arrested on January 31, the day of the reported assault. He was originally charged with assault with a lethal non-firearm and caused serious bodily harm to an elderly person on February 4. He pleaded not guilty.

But authorities say they will now discuss changing the charges, given the death of Sanchez-Reyes.

Sanchez-Reyes was hospitalized at 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 31 after seeking treatment for a urinary tract infection, his son Ramon Sanchez wrote in an online fundraising page. Police said he was attacked at the hospital around 12:30 p.m. the same day.

Sanchez wrote that his father had been beaten so badly that “the nurse found him [on] the bleeding ground to death”.

He added, “We still don’t know, to this day, what was the reason this person beat my father.”

“He was my first teacher, coach and mentor,” wrote Sanchez of his father. “He came from Mexico to give us more opportunities and a better life. It was he who taught me the work ethic, respect and being a good human being – love for God and for getting along with others. “

Panthier remains in bond for $ 155,000 and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday, according to records. Sanchez’s GoFundMe page raised about $ 6,000 Tuesday morning.