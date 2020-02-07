Horse pulled by the pickup is recovering well

Advertisement

FRANKTOWN – A horse from Grand County that was pulled behind a pickup last November is recovering smoothly.

’Trigger’, the 12-year-old Quarter Horse, was saved shortly after the incident (the video of the incident went viral on social media).

Trigger has been recovering in the Dumb Friends League Harmony Equine Center in Franktown since November.

“We have had it for a few months,” said Garret Leonard, the director of the center. “He is beginning to understand that we are here to help him not to hurt him.”

While he is physically and mentally well, Trigger is still processing the trauma he has suffered.

“You won’t get him over the physical pain he felt,” said Leonard. “Whether you’re human or an animal, post-traumatic stress is a real thing.”

It is unclear how long it will take for trigger to be available for acceptance. The equestrian center wants to make sure he’s ready before being sent to a new home.

