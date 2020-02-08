Hong Kong begins quarantining arrivals to mainland China

Advertisement

Hong Kong, China – Hong Kong began enforcing a two-week quarantine on Saturday, February 8 for anyone arriving from mainland China. This is a dramatic escalation in his plan to stop the spread of the deadly new coronavirus.

With the new measures that came into force overnight, the vast majority of cases are placed in self-quarantine.

Daily phone calls and random checks by officials with up to 6 months’ imprisonment for people who do not meet their isolation period.

The officials hope that the new measures will practically stop cross-border traffic while providing the city with food and goods from the mainland, where the virus has now killed more than 700 people.

Cabinet ministers announced how the quarantine would work on Friday evening, February 7, just 6 hours before the new directive came into force.

Hong Kong residents arriving from mainland China are allowed to quarantine themselves at home. Chinese and international visitors can quarantine themselves in hotels or other accommodations they arrange.

Those without pre-arranged accommodation are taken to provisional facilities prepared by the government.

Anyone who has been to mainland China for the past 14 days and then flies to Hong Kong from another destination will also be quarantined.

The city plans to sample and make daily calls with an army of civil service volunteers and some students to ensure people stay at home.

“We will stop a lot of people with the new measures,” said Secretary of Security John Lee.

The South China Morning Post reported long queues in Shenzhen on Friday evening as people hurried to exceed the midnight deadline before the new quarantine rules came into force.

At the border crossing to Shenzhen Bay on Saturday morning, AFP police said that only three people had entered Hong Kong in the first 90 minutes after the bridge opened.

Buy panic

The new provisions were enacted as part of a comprehensive emergency law that enables city guides to bypass legislators during an outbreak.

Exceptions would be made for a variety of key tasks, including flight and ship crews, and cross-border truck drivers, to ensure that goods and food continue to enter the city.

Hong Kong experienced a fatal first-hand outbreak when SARS swept through the city in 2003, killing 299 people.

The epidemic left deep psychological scars and deeply distrusted residents of the Beijing authorities, who initially covered up the outbreak.

In the past week, the city has been hit by a wave of panic buying. Basic groceries such as toilet paper, hand disinfectant, rice and pasta were often emptied on supermarket shelves.

The government blamed unsubstantiated rumors of shortages and said supplies were stable.

“There is no problem of supply shortages,” said Secretary Matthew Cheung.

The latest figures from China show that more than 34,000 people are infected there.

Outside of mainland China, more than 320 infections have been reported in two dozen countries.

Hong Kong has 25 confirmed cases with a patient who passed away earlier this week.

Many of the newer infections have not traveled to mainland China in the past. This raises concerns that the city is now experiencing a self-sustaining outbreak.

The demand for a complete sealing of the border with China has increased.

The Hong Kong leadership for Beijing, which had received low approval rates after months of protests against democracy, was reluctant to take such a step.

But they gradually closed all but two land borders to the mainland while keeping the airport open. Daily arrivals have dropped 75% in the past two weeks. – Rappler.com