Hong Kong apartment block evacuated after double virus discovery

HONG KONG, China – More than 100 people were evacuated from a 35-story block of flats in Hong Kong on Tuesday, February 11, after two residents in different homes tested positive for the new corona virus.

The residents had to leave early in the morning when the health officials in masks and white overalls found out whether the virus had spread to around 3,000 people in the complex.

Hong Kong is on high alert, especially in the towering apartment blocks that make the city one of the most densely populated places in the world.

During the 2003 outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), in which 299 people died in Hong Kong, 42 people came from just one apartment block in which around 300 people were infected.

During this outbreak, it was found that the virus had spread through faulty drainpipes.

Officials said moving Tsing Yi District residents on Tuesday was a precaution after a 62-year-old woman on the third floor was infected with the virus. She lived 10 floors under another man who is also a carrier.

“We are not sure how the broadcast went exactly,” Wong Ka-hing from the Health Protection Center told reporters.

“It could still be through the usual method of droplets or contact.”

Nevertheless, the residents of 35 apartments that were connected to the same drainage system were moved out.

Health Minister Sophia Chan said 4 residents have since shown flu-like symptoms and have been taken to an isolation center in the hospital. The others were taken to quarantine camps.

On Tuesday morning, residents found their neighborhood filled with police officers and health officials.

“Of course I’m scared,” a 59-year-old resident who named her last name as Chan told AFP.

“I live with my son, daughter-in-law, grandchildren and husband. We rarely go out because we don’t have enough masks. I don’t allow my grandchildren to play in the hallway. Now we can’t.” even stay at home. “

There are 42 confirmed cases of the virus in Hong Kong, including a group of 10 family members who all shared a meal with an infected person.

The SARS epidemic left deep psychological scars in Hong Kong and left locals deeply suspicious of the Beijing authorities, who initially hushed up the outbreak.

The financial center has been hit by panic buying, despite the government’s declaration that imports remain stable.

There is an acute shortage of face masks – even in hospitals where stocks are quickly depleted – which exacerbates anger at the city’s pro-Beijing leaders.

On Saturday, the city began enforcing a 14-day quarantine requirement for anyone arriving from mainland China.

So far, around 2,200 people have crossed the border. The vast majority have been ordered to quarantine at home, while a few dozen unaddressed people have been taken to government facilities. – Rappler.com

